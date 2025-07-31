403
Kamala Harris To Detail 2024 Presidential Run In New Book
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former US vice president Kamala Harris Thursday announced she will provide an inside look at her unsuccessful 2024 presidential run against Donald Trump in a book titled 107 Days.
The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the United States.
Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days - traveling the country, fighting for our future - the shortest presidential campaign in modern history," Harris said in a video posted on social media.
The first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his cognitive health.
Harris said she wrote the book with "candour and reflection" and promised a "behind-the-scenes account" of the campaign.
The former US senator representing California had announced Wednesday that she would not run for governor of the state in 2026, but according to US media, a 2028 White House run is not out of the question.
In her video, Harris says that one truth kept coming back to her: "Sometimes, the fight takes a while" - a statement that is likely to fuel rumours about her political future.
After having virtually disappeared from public following her defeat by Trump, Harris is now mounting a return.
The Democrat was make an appearance Thursday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, one of the flagship late-night talk shows on US television that CBS recently announced was ending next year.
Another former Biden administration figure - press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre - announced the upcoming release of her book titled Independent last month, and also said she was leaving the Democratic Party, which she accused of betraying her former boss.
