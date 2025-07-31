Ukrainian Authorities Currently Control One Third Of Donetsk Region Filashkin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The total area of the Donetsk region is 26,500 square kilometers. Since 2014, 8,500 square kilometers (32%) have been under temporary occupation. As of July 24, 2025, the total area currently occupied is 17,804 square kilometers (67.2%). That means 32.8% of the region is controlled by the Ukrainian government," Filashkin said.

He added that of the 1,298 settlements in the Donetsk region, 847 are currently under temporary occupation - 447 of them since 2014. To date, 42 settlements have been liberated.

According to Filashkin, Russian forces are carrying out approximately 3,000 strikes daily across the region using all available types of weaponry.

"The most dangerous areas are those where the front line is less than ten kilometers away. However, the occupiers also shell towns that are relatively far from the front. So, in reality, being anywhere in the Donetsk region is dangerous at this time. Eighteen communities remain in the active combat zone, home to around 23,000 people, including more than 110 children," he said, urging residents to evacuate.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration