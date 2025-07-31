Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ivey Business School Closes The Market To Celebrate Women In Asset Management Program


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Darren Meister, Associate Dean, Programs, at the Ivey Business School at Western University ("Ivey"), along with students from Ivey's Women in Asset Management program, joined Carla Abrahamsohn, Head of Data Management & Analytics Sales, TMX Datalinx, to close the market and celebrate Ivey's Women in Asset Management program.


The Ivey Business School ( ) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of real-world, case-based business education and strives to inspire leaders for a sustainable and prosperous world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto, and Hong Kong. The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with 17 financial industry leaders to empower women to join the field of asset management.

