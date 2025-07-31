Ivey Business School Closes The Market To Celebrate Women In Asset Management Program
The Ivey Business School ( ) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of real-world, case-based business education and strives to inspire leaders for a sustainable and prosperous world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto, and Hong Kong. The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with 17 financial industry leaders to empower women to join the field of asset management.
