New Break Closes Second Tranche Of Private Placement

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (" CEE ") and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, these proceeds will be used in funding the drilling program that is currently in progress, as outlined in the news release dated June 17, 2025, at the Company's Moray gold project, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The Company paid $3,060 in finder's fees in connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on December 1, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the CSE.

Patricia Quigley, (a " Control Person ") purchased a total of 600,000 FT Shares. This issuance of securities constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the issuance of the securities does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) under the symbol CSE: NBRK .

