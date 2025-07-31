Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Besra Gold Announces: June 30, 2025, Quarterly Activities Report


2025-07-31 07:06:48
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (" Besra " or the " Company ") announces that on 31 July 31, 2025 it released to the Australian Securities Exchange its 30 June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

About Besra -

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

