SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CYBR, GTLS, CCRD On Behalf Of Shareholders
CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)'s sale to Palo Alto Networks for $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto common stock for each CyberArk share. If you are a CyberArk shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)'s sale to Baker Hughes for $210.00 per share in cash. If you are a Chart shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD)'s sale to Euronet for an exchange ratio between 0.2783 and 0.3142 of Euronet common stock per share of CoreCard. If you are a CoreCard shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
