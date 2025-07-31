Genpact Appoints Thimaya Subaiya To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Thimaya brings proven expertise in scaling services and software businesses through the right balance of innovation, simplicity, and operational excellence," said. "His experience directly supports our GenpactNext strategy as we unleash AI-driven innovation to intentionally disrupt ourselves and scale advanced technology on our foundation of core business services."

Subaiya brings 25 years of technology and business expertise to Genpact's Board. He currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Operations at Cisco, overseeing all Operational functions, Security and Trust, supply chain and IT. Prior to this role, he was Cisco's Chief Transformation Officer, focusing on accelerating the company's shift to a software and as-a-service company, and Chief Customer Experience Officer, driving innovation in the Cisco Success Portfolio and accelerating customer adoption, partner engagement and overall growth for Cisco's Services, a $13 billion business. Prior to Cisco, Subaiya was at Salesforce and Oracle. Subaiya holds an MBA from the ENPC School of International Management.

"Thimaya rounds out our talented Board of Directors, bringing not only a fresh perspective and innovative thinking but also proven expertise in building solutions that help customers accelerate business outcomes," said Jim Madden, Chairman of the Board, Genpact .

"AI is rapidly becoming more integrated into our work and personal lives, making knowledge instantly available to everyone. The real power lies in understanding how to contextualize and apply that AI knowledge, transforming it into creative ideas and practical solutions," said Subaiya . "Genpact's last-mile expertise - built on decades of helping businesses succeed with technology - does precisely that. I am honored to be joining Genpact's Board to support the leadership team in advancing the GenpactNext framework."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today.

Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexia Taxiarchos

+1 (617) 259-8172

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact