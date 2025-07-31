Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 And Cash Dividend
|
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 1,281,748
|
|
$ 1,339,579
|
|
4.5 %
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,121,943
|
|
1,184,129
|
|
5.5
|
General and administrative
|
|
49,878
|
|
35,663
|
|
(28.5)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
36,069
|
|
34,848
|
|
(3.4)
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,207,890
|
|
1,254,640
|
|
3.9
|
Other operating income (loss)
|
|
(2)
|
|
1,592
|
|
N/M
|
Income from continuing operations before other income and expense
|
|
73,856
|
|
86,531
|
|
17.2
|
Other income and expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
9,991
|
|
13,618
|
|
36.3
|
Interest expense
|
|
(27,994)
|
|
(29,978)
|
|
7.1
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
55,853
|
|
70,171
|
|
25.6
|
Income tax expense from continuing operations
|
|
18,215
|
|
12,292
|
|
(32.5)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
37,638
|
|
57,879
|
|
53.8
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from discontinued business
|
|
71,155
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Income tax expense from discontinued business
|
|
14,027
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
57,128
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Net income
|
|
94,766
|
|
57,879
|
|
(38.9)
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
17,203
|
|
17,308
|
|
0.6
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical
|
|
$ 77,563
|
|
$ 40,571
|
|
(47.7) %
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
$ 21,757
|
|
$ 40,571
|
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
55,806
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders
|
|
$ 77,563
|
|
$ 40,571
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations - basic and diluted
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
|
Discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|
|
0.43
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total earnings per common share - basic and diluted(1)
|
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
|
N/M Not meaningful
|
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 2,602,959
|
|
$ 2,692,751
|
|
3.4 %
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,242,654
|
|
2,356,740
|
|
5.1
|
General and administrative
|
|
98,325
|
|
68,671
|
|
(30.2)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
71,653
|
|
69,656
|
|
(2.8)
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
2,412,632
|
|
2,495,067
|
|
3.4
|
Other operating income
|
|
1,998
|
|
1,592
|
|
(20.3)
|
Income from continuing operations before other income and expense
|
|
192,325
|
|
199,276
|
|
3.6
|
Other income and expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
20,412
|
|
26,130
|
|
28.0
|
Interest expense
|
|
(68,675)
|
|
(59,050)
|
|
(14.0)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
144,062
|
|
166,356
|
|
15.5
|
Income tax expense from continuing operations
|
|
44,895
|
|
33,745
|
|
(24.8)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
99,167
|
|
132,611
|
|
33.7
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from discontinued business
|
|
136,571
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Income tax expense from discontinued business
|
|
23,805
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
112,766
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Net income
|
|
211,933
|
|
132,611
|
|
(37.4)
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
37,473
|
|
35,359
|
|
(5.6)
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical
|
|
$ 174,460
|
|
$ 97,252
|
|
(44.3) %
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
$ 64,339
|
|
$ 97,252
|
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
110,121
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical's common stockholders
|
|
$ 174,460
|
|
$ 97,252
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations - basic and diluted
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
|
Discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|
|
0.85
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total earnings per common share - basic and diluted(1)
|
|
$ 1.35
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
|
N/M Not meaningful
|
III. Earnings per Share
|
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.
The following table sets forth the income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted EPS
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
$ 37,638
|
|
$ 57,879
|
|
$ 99,167
|
|
$ 132,611
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
15,881
|
|
17,308
|
|
34,828
|
|
35,359
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to
|
|
21,757
|
|
40,571
|
|
64,339
|
|
97,252
|
Less: distributed and undistributed net income attributable to
|
|
932
|
|
820
|
|
2,508
|
|
1,965
|
Distributed and undistributed income from continuing
|
|
$ 20,825
|
|
$ 39,751
|
|
$ 61,831
|
|
$ 95,287
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Income from
|
|
Shares(1)
|
|
Basic and
|
|
|
Income from
|
|
Shares(1)
|
|
Basic and
|
Common shares
|
|
$ 20,825
|
|
123,946
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
|
$ 39,751
|
|
123,359
|
|
$ 0.32
|
Participating securities
|
|
932
|
|
5,550
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
|
820
|
|
2,545
|
|
$ 0.32
|
Total
|
|
$ 21,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 40,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Income from
|
|
Shares(1)
|
|
Basic and
|
|
|
Income from
|
|
Shares(1)
|
|
Basic and
|
Common shares
|
|
$ 61,831
|
|
123,902
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
|
$ 95,287
|
|
124,774
|
|
$ 0.76
|
Participating securities
|
|
2,508
|
|
5,026
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
2,573
|
|
$ 0.76
|
Total
|
|
$ 64,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 97,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
|
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 59,694
|
|
$ 52,349
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
821,385
|
|
909,460
|
Other current assets
|
|
138,698
|
|
119,081
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
1,019,777
|
|
1,080,890
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
908,095
|
|
938,624
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
872,185
|
|
921,741
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,331,898
|
|
2,331,898
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
|
103,183
|
|
101,925
|
Other assets
|
|
372,813
|
|
367,172
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 5,607,951
|
|
$ 5,742,250
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Payables and accruals
|
|
$ 777,781
|
|
$ 736,514
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
179,601
|
|
182,150
|
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
|
|
20,269
|
|
20,326
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
977,651
|
|
938,990
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|
787,124
|
|
818,128
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
1,691,546
|
|
1,839,631
|
Non-current deferred tax liability
|
|
81,497
|
|
72,946
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
73,038
|
|
73,293
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
3,610,856
|
|
3,742,988
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
|
10,167
|
|
8,493
|
Total equity
|
|
1,986,928
|
|
1,990,769
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$ 5,607,951
|
|
$ 5,742,250
|
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 94,766
|
|
$ 57,879
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
1,756
|
|
10,947
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
53,939
|
|
34,848
|
Provision for expected credit losses
|
|
606
|
|
(728)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(6,315)
|
|
(13,618)
|
Gain on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
(1,066)
|
|
(20)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
14,413
|
|
4,032
|
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
|
|
742
|
|
786
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(27,448)
|
|
(1,693)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
56,199
|
|
(548)
|
Other current assets
|
|
16,168
|
|
12,792
|
Other assets
|
|
(15,210)
|
|
1,332
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
89,602
|
|
4,283
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
278,152
|
|
110,292
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(588)
|
|
-
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(55,548)
|
|
(64,684)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
2,068
|
|
15
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(54,068)
|
|
(64,669)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings on revolving facilities
|
|
220,000
|
|
365,000
|
Payments on revolving facilities
|
|
(385,000)
|
|
(295,000)
|
Payments on term loans
|
|
-
|
|
(2,625)
|
Borrowings of other debt
|
|
-
|
|
5,338
|
Principal payments on other debt
|
|
(14,200)
|
|
(8,962)
|
Dividends paid to common stockholders
|
|
(16,254)
|
|
(7,885)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
(86,176)
|
Decrease in overdrafts
|
|
(4,908)
|
|
(4,177)
|
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
|
|
1,749
|
|
2,962
|
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
|
|
(5,531)
|
|
(14,962)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(205,544)
|
|
(46,487)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
18,540
|
|
(864)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
92,620
|
|
53,213
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 111,160
|
|
$ 52,349
|
Supplemental information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $22,439 under the
|
|
$ 53,044
|
|
$ 38,293
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
60,222
|
|
19,580
|
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 211,933
|
|
$ 132,611
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
14,130
|
|
31,092
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
108,008
|
|
69,656
|
Provision for expected credit losses
|
|
1,460
|
|
1,555
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(16,736)
|
|
(26,130)
|
Gain on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
(1,022)
|
|
(43)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
26,023
|
|
7,924
|
Amortization of debt discount, premium, and issuance costs
|
|
1,492
|
|
1,569
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(34,339)
|
|
(7,348)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(139,109)
|
|
(89,631)
|
Other current assets
|
|
6,557
|
|
562
|
Other assets
|
|
(12,847)
|
|
3,459
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
45,913
|
|
(18,441)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
211,463
|
|
106,835
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(5,993)
|
|
-
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(108,065)
|
|
(117,023)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
2,333
|
|
39
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(111,725)
|
|
(116,984)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings on revolving facilities
|
|
715,000
|
|
770,000
|
Payments on revolving facilities
|
|
(650,000)
|
|
(625,000)
|
Payments on term loans
|
|
(79,085)
|
|
(5,250)
|
Borrowings of other debt
|
|
17,728
|
|
21,353
|
Principal payments on other debt
|
|
(23,261)
|
|
(16,691)
|
Dividends paid to common stockholders
|
|
(32,299)
|
|
(15,945)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
(97,565)
|
Decrease in overdrafts
|
|
(6,648)
|
|
(9,297)
|
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
|
|
5,751
|
|
10,906
|
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
|
|
(18,370)
|
|
(29,707)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(72,584)
|
|
2,804
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
27,154
|
|
(7,345)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
84,006
|
|
59,694
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 111,160
|
|
$ 52,349
|
Supplemental information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $44,954 under the
|
|
$ 141,878
|
|
$ 62,065
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
60,826
|
|
21,052
|
VII. Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, and 2025
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
% Change
|
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
|
|
107
|
|
104
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 604,921
|
|
$ 601,139
|
|
(0.6) %
|
Number of patient days(b)(c)
|
|
279,241
|
|
278,916
|
|
(0.1) %
|
Number of admissions(b)(d)
|
|
8,888
|
|
8,966
|
|
0.9 %
|
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
|
|
$ 2,159
|
|
$ 2,148
|
|
(0.5) %
|
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
|
|
67 %
|
|
69 %
|
|
3.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 71,833
|
|
$ 56,283
|
|
(21.6) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
|
Rehabilitation Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
|
|
33
|
|
36
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 267,831
|
|
$ 313,775
|
|
17.2 %
|
Number of patient days(b)(c)
|
|
117,045
|
|
125,927
|
|
7.6 %
|
Number of admissions(b)(d)
|
|
8,325
|
|
9,102
|
|
9.3 %
|
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
|
|
$ 2,113
|
|
$ 2,236
|
|
5.8 %
|
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
|
|
84 %
|
|
82 %
|
|
(2.4) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 61,954
|
|
$ 71,047
|
|
14.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
22.6 %
|
|
|
Outpatient Rehabilitation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)
|
|
1,925
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
Working days(g)
|
|
64
|
|
64
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 315,496
|
|
$ 327,584
|
|
3.8 %
|
Number of visits(b)(h)
|
|
2,827,625
|
|
2,934,026
|
|
3.8 %
|
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
|
|
$ 100
|
|
$ 100
|
|
0.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 28,769
|
|
$ 30,513
|
|
6.1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
9.1 %
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes managed locations.
|
(b)
|
Excludes managed locations.
|
(c)
|
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
|
(d)
|
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
|
(e)
|
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
|
(f)
|
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
|
(g)
|
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
|
(h)
|
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented.
|
(i)
|
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.
|
VIII. Key Statistics
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, and 2025
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
% Change
|
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
|
|
107
|
|
104
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 1,260,801
|
|
$ 1,238,169
|
|
(1.8) %
|
Number of patient days(b)(c)
|
|
573,863
|
|
570,240
|
|
(0.6) %
|
Number of admissions(b)(d)
|
|
18,417
|
|
18,317
|
|
(0.5) %
|
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
|
|
$ 2,190
|
|
$ 2,164
|
|
(1.2) %
|
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
|
|
69 %
|
|
71 %
|
|
2.9 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 187,773
|
|
$ 142,932
|
|
(23.9) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
|
Rehabilitation Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
|
|
33
|
|
36
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 533,531
|
|
$ 621,163
|
|
16.4 %
|
Number of patient days(b)(c)
|
|
233,889
|
|
248,749
|
|
6.4 %
|
Number of admissions(b)(d)
|
|
16,600
|
|
17,950
|
|
8.1 %
|
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
|
|
$ 2,105
|
|
$ 2,235
|
|
6.2 %
|
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
|
|
85 %
|
|
82 %
|
|
(3.5) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 123,354
|
|
$ 141,471
|
|
14.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
22.8 %
|
|
|
Outpatient Rehabilitation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)
|
|
1,925
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
Working days(g)
|
|
128
|
|
127
|
|
|
Revenue (,000)
|
|
$ 618,654
|
|
$ 634,926
|
|
2.6 %
|
Number of visits(b)(h)
|
|
5,562,751
|
|
5,643,990
|
|
1.5 %
|
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
|
|
$ 100
|
|
$ 101
|
|
1.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
|
$ 53,697
|
|
$ 54,786
|
|
2.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
8.7 %
|
|
8.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes managed locations.
|
(b)
|
Excludes managed locations.
|
(c)
|
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
|
(d)
|
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
|
(e)
|
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
|
(f)
|
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
|
(g)
|
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
|
(h)
|
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics during the periods presented.
|
(i)
|
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits.
|
IX. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2025
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, income from continuing operations, income from continuing operations before other income and expense, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings from continuing operations excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, transaction costs associated with the Concentra separation, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 37,638
|
|
$ 57,879
|
|
|
$ 99,167
|
|
$ 132,611
|
Income tax expense
|
18,215
|
|
12,292
|
|
|
44,895
|
|
33,745
|
Interest expense
|
27,994
|
|
29,978
|
|
|
68,675
|
|
59,050
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
(9,991)
|
|
(13,618)
|
|
|
(20,412)
|
|
(26,130)
|
Income from continuing operations, before other income and expense
|
73,856
|
|
86,531
|
|
|
192,325
|
|
199,276
|
Stock compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in general and administrative
|
11,874
|
|
3,159
|
|
|
21,556
|
|
6,267
|
Included in cost of services
|
2,373
|
|
873
|
|
|
4,135
|
|
1,657
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
36,069
|
|
34,848
|
|
|
71,653
|
|
69,656
|
Concentra separation transaction costs
|
557
|
|
-
|
|
|
835
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 124,729
|
|
$ 125,411
|
|
|
$ 290,504
|
|
$ 276,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Critical illness recovery hospital
|
$ 71,833
|
|
$ 56,283
|
|
|
$ 187,773
|
|
$ 142,932
|
Rehabilitation hospital
|
61,954
|
|
71,047
|
|
|
123,354
|
|
141,471
|
Outpatient rehabilitation
|
28,769
|
|
30,513
|
|
|
53,697
|
|
54,786
|
Other(a)
|
(37,827)
|
|
(32,432)
|
|
|
(74,320)
|
|
(62,333)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 124,729
|
|
$ 125,411
|
|
|
$ 290,504
|
|
$ 276,856
|
|
(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.
|
X. Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2025
|
(In millions, unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2025 expectations.
|
|
Range
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to Select Medical
|
$ 141
|
|
$ 154
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
73
|
|
76
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
214
|
|
230
|
Income tax expense
|
64
|
|
70
|
Interest expense
|
116
|
|
116
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
(49)
|
|
(51)
|
Income from continuing operations before other income and expense
|
345
|
|
365
|
Stock compensation expense
|
19
|
|
19
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
146
|
|
146
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 510
|
|
$ 530
SOURCE Select Medical Holdings CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment