Verici Dx Announces The Abstracts Accepted For The 2025 World Transplant Congress

Verici Dx Plc (LSE:VRCI) (AIM: VRCI), a developer of advanced clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, is proud to announce the abstracts highlighting real-world clinical use of its innovative testing technology, Tutivia, have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 World Transplant Congress in San Francisco in August 2025.Following the recent Medicare coverage approval, clinicians are now sharing compelling real-world evidence demonstrating the utility of this highly precise blood assay that is an advancement to the current standard of care. These abstracts showcase how this technology may help to inform clinical decision-making and shape the future of transplant care.Key Findings in Kidney Transplantation.The Tutivia test demonstrated a 100% negative predictive value (NPV) for acute rejection in patients with BKVAN, supporting clinicians in confidently managing BK infection and making informed biopsy decisions through safe immunosuppression reduction. [Abstract 253].Tutivia risk score values may help from delayed or slow graft function in kidney transplant recipients. [Abstract 196].The Tutivia results showed a strong correlation with T cell–mediated rejection when paired with molecular pathology. [Abstract 216].Tutivia demonstrated accurate clinical utility in predicting rejection risk in severely obese patients, highlighting its potential as a biomarker to guide management in this challenging population. [Abstract 218].This analysis demonstrated that Tutivia is highly effective in ruling out acute rejection, achieving an NPV of 95.6%, with performance comparable or superior to existing biomarkers and a strong association with favorable short-term renal transplant outcomes. [Abstract 215]Sponsored Symposia:A joint symposium will be hosted by Verici Dx and ThermoFisher Scientific, "Transplant Nephrology: The New & Novel," taking place on August 2. This engaging session will feature a distinguished presentation led by Dr. Prince Anand, Medical Director at MUSC Mid-Carolinas.Dr. Anand will discuss two innovative gene expression biomarkers -PTRA (ThermoFisher) and Tutivia (Verici Dx)-and will review their potential to transform patient risk stratification and advance precision medicine in post-transplant care.About VericiVerici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalized patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage. The Company also has a mission to accelerate the pace of innovation by research using the fully characterized data from the underlying technology, including through collaboration with medical device, biopharmaceutical and data science partners.The foundational research was driven by a deep understanding of cell-mediated immunity and is enabled by access to expertly curated collaborative studies in highly informative cohorts in kidney transplant.

