Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Results

Total AUM of $36.7 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $23.7 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $13.0 billion, at June 30, 2025.

Revenue of $30.7 million.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $3.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.21.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”)1 of $5.7 million.

Adjusted net income1 of $3.3 million. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1,2 of $0.26 and $0.25, respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) financial measures and AUM.

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands except as indicated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 30,673 $ 30,993 $ 62,065 $ 61,265 Income before other income (expense), net $ 4,041 $ 5,309 $ 8,878 $ 11,213 Net income $ 3,149 $ 4,380 $ 7,077 $ 9,295 Net income margin 10.3 % 14.1 % 11.4 % 15.2 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 1,918 $ 2,665 $ 4,387 $ 5,665 Net income per basic share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Net income per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 5,735 $ 7,232 $ 12,232 $ 14,685 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 18.7 % 23.3 % 19.7 % 24.0 % Adjusted net income1 $ 3,258 $ 4,402 $ 7,152 $ 9,121 Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.63 Assets under management at period end (billions) $ 36.7 $ 33.4 $ 36.7 $ 33.4 Average assets under management (billions)3 $ 36.0 $ 34.0 $ 36.6 $ 33.4 Discretionary assets under management (billions) $ 23.7 $ 21.6 $ 23.7 $ 21.6









1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $36.7 Billion

Silvercrest's discretionary AUM increased by $2.1 billion, or 9.7%, to $23.7 billion at June 30, 2025, from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2024. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $3.3 billion, or 9.9%, to $36.7 billion at June 30, 2025, from $33.4 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in total AUM was attributable to market appreciation of $2.8 billion and net client inflows of $0.5 billion.

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $1.0 billion, or 4.4%, to $23.7 billion at June 30, 2025, from $22.7 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $1.4 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.4 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $1.4 billion, or 4.0%, to $36.7 billion at June 30, 2025, from $35.3 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $1.8 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.4 billion.

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024

Revenue decreased by $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $31.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by a decrease in the average annual management fee rate.

Total expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 3.7%, to $26.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $25.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $0.3 million, or 1.7%, to $18.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.2 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly-hired staff, partially offset by decreases in the accrual for bonuses of $0.8 million and equity-based compensation of $0.1 million. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 8.8%, to $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees of $0.2 million, occupancy and related costs of $0.1 million primarily related to new office space in Singapore, marketing and advertising costs of $0.1 million, shareholder expenses of $0.1 million and travel and entertainment expenses of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $3.1 million, or 10.3% of revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to consolidated net income of $4.4 million, or 14.1% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $1.9 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Our adjusted net income1 was $3.3 million, or $0.26 per adjusted basic share and $0.25 per adjusted diluted share2, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.7 million, or 18.7% of revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.2 million, or 23.3% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue increased by $0.8 million, or 1.3%, to $62.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $61.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was driven by market appreciation partially offset by net client outflows.

Total expenses increased by $3.1 million, or 6.3%, to $53.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $50.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $1.5 million, or 4.2%, to $37.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $2.7 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly-hired staff, partially offset by decreases in the accrual for bonuses of $1.1 million and severance expense of $0.1 million. General and administrative expenses increased by $1.6 million, or 11.6%, to $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees of $0.6 million, occupancy and related costs of $0.1 million primarily related to new office space in Singapore, portfolio and systems expense of $0.3 million, shareholder expenses of $0.1 million, marketing and advertising costs of $0.1 million, office expenses of $0.1 million, sub-advisory and referral fees of $0.1 million and travel and entertainment expenses of $0.2 million.

Consolidated net income was $7.1 million, or 11.4% of revenue, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to consolidated net income of $9.3 million, or 15.2% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $4.4 million, or $0.47 per basic share and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Our adjusted net income1 was $7.2 million, or $0.57 per adjusted basic share and $0.54 per adjusted diluted share2 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $12.2 million, or 19.7% of revenue, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $14.7 million, or 24.0% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $30.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.6 million at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, there was nothing outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s total equity was $100.0 million at June 30, 2025. We had 8,501,241 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,126,476 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at June 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our partners, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders. Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we believe that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.



Conference Call

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Exhibit 1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Management and advisory fees $ 29,515 $ 29,900 $ 59,783 $ 59,065 Family office services 1,158 1,093 2,282 2,200 Total revenue 30,673 30,993 62,065 61,265 Expenses Compensation and benefits 18,805 18,493 37,686 36,162 General and administrative 7,827 7,191 15,501 13,890 Total expenses 26,632 25,684 53,187 50,052 Income before other (expense) income, net 4,041 5,309 8,878 11,213 Other (expense) income, net Other (expense) income, net 20 7 27 15 Interest income 163 289 436 636 Interest expense (15 ) (29 ) (30 ) (80 ) Total other (expense) income, net 168 267 433 571 Income before provision for income taxes 4,209 5,576 9,311 11,784 Provision for income taxes (1,060 ) (1,196 ) (2,234 ) (2,489 ) Net income 3,149 4,380 7,077 9,295 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,231 ) (1,715 ) (2,690 ) (3,630 ) Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 1,918 $ 2,665 $ 4,387 $ 5,665 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,095,966 9,509,711 9,337,530 9,494,869 Diluted 9,124,278 9,547,879 9,370,217 9,531,730

Exhibit 2

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”) Adjusted EBITDA Measure

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,149 $ 4,380 $ 7,077 $ 9,295 Provision for income taxes 1,060 1,196 2,234 2,489 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 100 100 Interest expense 15 29 30 80 Interest income (163 ) (289 ) (436 ) (636 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,079 1,058 2,118 2,077 Equity-based compensation 401 485 855 839 Other adjustments (A) 144 323 254 441 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,735 $ 7,232 $ 12,232 $ 14,685 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.7 % 23.3 % 19.7 % 24.0 %

(A) Other adjustments consist of the following:



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Severance $ - $ - $ - $ 60 Other (a) 144 323 254 381 Total other adjustments $ 144 $ 323 $ 254 $ 441





(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, legal fees of $84 related to our application for licensure in the European Union (the“EU”) and rent expense of $12. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, legal fees of $84 related to our application for licensure in the EU, sign-on bonuses paid to certain employees of $62 and rent expense of $12. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, represents a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of $12, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, sign on bonuses paid to certain employees of $188, professional fees of $26 related to a transfer pricing project, legal fees of $46 and software implementation costs of $3. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, represents a fair value adjustment to the Neosho contingent purchase price consideration of $12, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, sign on bonuses paid to certain employees of $188, professional fees of $26 related to a transfer pricing project, legal fees of $46 and software implementation costs of $13.

Exhibit 3

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (“Adjusted”)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 3,149 $ 4,380 $ 7,077 $ 9,295 Consolidated GAAP Provision for income taxes 1,060 1,196 2,234 2,489 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 100 100 Other adjustments (A) 144 323 254 441 Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes 4,403 5,949 9,665 12,325 Adjusted provision for income taxes: Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate) (1,145 ) (1,547 ) (2,513 ) (3,205 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,258 $ 4,402 $ 7,152 $ 9,121 GAAP net income per share (B): Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B): Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.63 Shares/units outstanding: Basic Class A shares outstanding 8,501 9,547 8,501 9,547 Basic Class B shares/units outstanding 4,127 4,443 4,127 4,443 Total basic shares/units outstanding 12,628 13,990 12,628 13,990 Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C) 8,525 9,586 8,525 9,586 Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D) 4,630 5,038 4,630 5,038 Total diluted shares/units outstanding 13,155 14,624 13,155 14,624





(A) See A in Exhibit 2. (B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A stockholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B stockholders. (C) Includes 23,426 and 38,936 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (D) Includes 137,100 and 228,118 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 366,293 unvested non-qualified options at June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Exhibit 4

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited and in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,041 $ 68,611 Investments 164 1,354 Receivables, net 13,129 12,225 Due from Silvercrest Funds 875 945 Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 7,302 7,387 Goodwill 63,675 63,675 Operating lease assets 15,127 16,032 Finance lease assets 189 254 Intangible assets, net 15,547 16,644 Deferred tax asset 2,737 4,220 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,925 3,085 Total assets $ 152,711 $ 194,432 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,190 $ 1,953 Accrued compensation 17,811 39,865 Operating lease liabilities 21,071 22,270 Finance lease liabilities 197 262 Deferred tax and other liabilities 10,488 10,389 Total liabilities 52,757 74,739 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.01, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding - - Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,801,353

and 8,501,241 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2025;

10,450,559 and 9,376,280 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024 108 104 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,126,476

and 4,373,315 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively 40 42 Additional Paid-In Capital 58,704 56,369 Treasury Stock, at cost, 2,300,112 and 1,074,279 shares as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively (38,866 ) (19,728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41 ) (43 ) Retained earnings 44,660 43,953 Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity 64,605 80,697 Non-controlling interests 35,349 38,996 Total equity 99,954 119,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 152,711 $ 194,432

Exhibit 5

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Total Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Total Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 35.3 $ 34.5 2.3 % Gross client inflows 0.9 0.6 50.0 % Gross client outflows (1.3 ) (1.5 ) -13.3 % Net client flows (0.4 ) (0.9 ) 55.6 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1.8 (0.2 ) NM Ending assets under management $ 36.7 $ 33.4 9.9 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 36.5 $ 33.3 9.6 % Gross client inflows 2.3 1.7 35.3 % Gross client outflows (2.5 ) (3.0 ) -16.7 % Net client flows (0.2 ) (1.3 ) 84.6 % Market appreciation 0.4 1.4 -71.4 % Ending assets under management $ 36.7 $ 33.4 9.9 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Exhibit 6

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 22.7 $ 22.7 0.0 % Gross client inflows 0.6 0.6 0.0 % Gross client outflows (1.0 ) (1.5 ) -33.3 % Net client flows (0.4 ) (0.9 ) 55.6 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1.4 (0.2 ) NM Ending assets under management $ 23.7 $ 21.6 9.7 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 23.3 $ 21.9 6.4 % Gross client inflows 1.6 1.2 33.3 % Gross client outflows (1.7 ) (2.5 ) -32.0 % Net client flows (0.1 ) (1.3 ) -92.3 % Market appreciation 0.5 1.0 -50.0 % Ending assets under management $ 23.7 $ 21.6 9.7 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Exhibit 7

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 12.6 $ 11.8 6.8 % Gross client inflows 0.3 - 100.0 % Gross client outflows (0.3 ) - 100.0 % Net client flows - - 100.0 % Market appreciation 0.4 - 100.0 % Ending assets under management $ 13.0 $ 11.8 10.2 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 13.2 $ 11.4 15.8 % Gross client inflows 0.7 0.5 40.0 % Gross client outflows (0.8 ) (0.5 ) 60.0 % Net client flows (0.1 ) - -100.0 % Market (depreciation)/appreciation (0.1 ) 0.4 -125.0 % Ending assets under management $ 13.0 $ 11.8 10.2 %

Exhibit 8

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Total AUM as of March 31, $ 35.328 $ 34.509 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of March 31, $ 22.655 $ 22.681 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.080 0.068 Closed accounts (2) (0.071 ) (0.036 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.426 ) (0.955 ) Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) - - Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1.430 (0.112 ) Change to Discretionary AUM 1.013 (1.035 ) Total Discretionary AUM at June 30, 23.668 21.646 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) 0.332 (0.044 ) Total AUM as of June 30, $ 36.673 $ 33.430





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Total AUM as of January 1, $ 36.455 $ 33.281 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1, $ 23.319 $ 21.885 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.517 0.103 Closed accounts (2) (0.125 ) (0.475 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.540 ) (0.948 ) Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) 0.001 (0.002 ) Market appreciation 0.497 1.083 Change to Discretionary AUM 0.350 (0.239 ) Total Discretionary AUM at June 30, 23.669 21.646 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) (0.132 ) 0.388 Total AUM as of June 30, $ 36.673 $ 33.430





(1) Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships. (2) Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated. (3) Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts. (4) Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM. (5) Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM.

Exhibit 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2

As of June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE INCEPTION 1-YEAR 3-YEAR 5-YEAR 7-YEAR INCEPTION Large Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 10.1 12.6 13.4 10.7 9.6 Russell 1000 Value Index 13.7 12.8 13.9 9.6 8.0 Small Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 -0.1 7.4 11.9 6.0 9.7 Russell 2000 Value Index 5.5 7.5 12.5 4.9 7.5 Smid Cap Value Composite 10/1/05 8.7 8.6 11.8 6.4 9.2 Russell 2500 Value Index 10.5 10.7 14.0 6.9 7.7 Multi Cap Value Composite 7/1/02 11.4 11.3 12.0 8.5 9.6 Russell 3000 Value Index 13.3 12.5 13.9 9.3 8.4 Equity Income Composite 12/1/03 9.6 9.9 11.4 7.7 10.7 Russell 3000 Value Index 13.3 12.5 13.9 9.3 8.6 Focused Value Composite 9/1/04 15.1 8.0 9.1 5.7 9.4 Russell 3000 Value Index 13.3 12.5 13.9 9.3 8.4 Global Value Opportunity Composite 1/1/20 19.5 16.2 15.3 - 11.0 MSCI ACWI Value - Net Index 15.6 13.1 13.0 - 7.8 Small Cap Opportunity Composite 7/1/04 3.0 11.4 11.1 7.6 10.4 Russell 2000 Index 7.7 10.0 10.0 5.5 7.8 Small Cap Growth Composite 7/1/04 6.5 8.8 9.2 8.0 10.1 Russell 2000 Growth Index 9.7 12.4 7.4 5.7 8.3 Smid Cap Growth Composite 1/1/06 16.2 11.3 8.9 11.3 10.7 Russell 2500 Growth Index 8.8 12.1 7.5 7.5 9.2





1 Returns are based upon a time weighted rate of return of various fully discretionary equity portfolios with similar investment objectives, strategies and policies and other relevant criteria managed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (“SAMG LLC”), a subsidiary of Silvercrest. Performance results are gross of fees and net of commission charges. An investor's actual return will be reduced by the advisory fees and any other expenses it may incur in the management of the investment advisory account. SAMG LLC's standard advisory fees are described in Part 2 of its Form ADV. Actual fees and expenses will vary depending on a variety of factors, including the size of a particular account. Returns greater than one year are shown as annualized compounded returns and include gains and accrued income and reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This piece contains no recommendations to buy or sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities or investment services or adopt any investment position. This piece is not intended to constitute investment advice and is based upon conditions in place during the period noted. Market and economic views are subject to change without notice and may be untimely when presented here. Readers are advised not to infer or assume that any securities, sectors or markets described were or will be profitable. SAMG LLC is an independent investment advisory and financial services firm created to meet the investment and administrative needs of individuals with substantial assets and select institutional investors. SAMG LLC claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). 2 The market indices used to compare to the performance of Silvercrest's strategies are as follows: The Russell 1000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 1000 largest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 1000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 1000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. The Russell 2000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. The Russell 2500 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2500 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. The Russell 3000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures those Russell 3000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.