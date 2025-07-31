Capsovision To Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 14, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET -

SARATOGA, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in its capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that the company will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the close of market. CapsoVision will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and referencing conference ID 1668374, or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at .

To access the replay, please register via the webcast link on the events page. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for one year following the completion of the call.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .

