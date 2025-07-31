Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will host a conference call to review second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release containing second quarter 2025 results will be issued before market open that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-445-7795 and entering the conference ID: HYFMQ2. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at , under the“Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, grow media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Anna Kate Heller / ICR

