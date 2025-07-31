NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results



Total revenues of $36.5 million, a 23% year-over-year improvement

Net income of $0.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.34, which includes a positive impact of $1.4 million related to the release of our deferred tax valuation allowance in Canada

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, a $1.3 million year-over-year improvement $25.4 million in cash and $7.7 million of total debt as of June 30, 2025

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM) (the“Company,”“NCS,”“we” or“us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Review and Outlook

NCS's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Hummer commented,“Our team at NCS has continued to enable strong operational and financial performance in an industry and market environment marked by uncertainty. Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter exceeded the high end of the expectations we provided in our last earnings call and our year-over-year revenue improvement for the quarter of 23% outperformed industry activity levels, demonstrating the value we bring to our customers.

Furthermore, our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2025 have improved by $12.9 million, or 18%, and $3.4 million, or 49%, respectively, as compared to 2024, as we continue to benefit from our core strategies of building upon our leading market positions, capitalizing on international and offshore opportunities and commercializing innovative solutions to complex customer challenges.

We have maintained our strong balance sheet, ending the second quarter with over $25 million in cash and over $17 million in availability under our undrawn credit facility and only $8 million in debt, comprised entirely of capital leases.

We're also excited to announce today's acquisition of Reservoir Metrics, LLC, and its related entities (“ResMetrics”). ResMetrics, a leader in reservoir analysis utilizing chemical tracer technology, is a profitable and rapidly growing business serving a high-quality customer base in the U.S. and internationally. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025, ResMetrics' unaudited revenue was over $10 million with an EBITDA margin of over 30%. We believe that ResMetrics' business is highly complementary with NCS's tracer diagnostics service line, and we look forward to working with the ResMetrics team to deliver valuable and actionable reservoir insights to our customers. This all-cash transaction represents a strategic fit for NCS operationally, a strategic use of our balance sheet, and adds to our talented team.

This has been a strong start to 2025 for NCS and we remain cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year. That optimism is tempered by market conditions that have continued to deteriorate, with continued U.S. rig count declines, a slower than normal rig count recovery in Canada following spring break-up, the potential for an oversupplied oil market in late 2025 as announced OPEC+ oil supply increases materialize, and ongoing uncertainties related to tariffs and trade.

I want to extend my continued appreciation to the outstanding teams at NCS and Repeat Precision and welcome the ResMetrics team to NCS. Our results, and the opportunities ahead, reflect the vision, ability and commitment of our people and our aligned pursuit of NCS's strategic priorities. We have the right people, the right technology, and the right strategies in place to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, develop industry solutions, and create shareholder value.”

Financial Review

Total revenues were $36.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue growth was driven primarily by increased fracturing systems activity and frac plug sales in Canada and the United States. The increase for Canada occurred despite a decline in Canadian rig counts during 2025, reflecting more activity with customers that remained active during spring break-up. Our international revenues decreased primarily due to reduced tracer diagnostics activity in the Middle East, partially offset by higher sales of well construction products in the Middle East and fracturing systems equipment in the North Sea.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, total revenues decreased by 27%, primarily due to a decrease in Canada of 52%, attributable to the normal seasonal decline associated with spring break-up, partially offset by an increase of 67% in international revenues and a 45% increase in U.S. revenues.

Gross profit was $12.3 million, or a gross margin of 34%, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11.3 million, or a gross margin of 38%, for the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin for 2025 declined, reflecting the mix of products sold and services provided during the respective periods. Adjusted gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization ("DD&A"), was $13.0 million, or an adjusted gross margin of 36%, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.0 million, or 40%, for the second quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $13.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2024, with a decrease in professional fees, lower payroll and employee benefit expenses, and a decrease in research and development expense, partially offset by higher share-based compensation expense attributable to cash settled awards remeasured at the balance sheet date based on the price of our common stock.

Other income was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decline in other income reflects a reduction in the amount attributable to the technical services and assistance agreement with our local partner in Oman, as the program ended in November 2024, with no contribution associated with this agreement in the second quarter of 2025. In addition, there was a year-over-year decrease in royalty income earned from licensees for these periods, as the second quarter of 2024 included an initial payment from a new licensee reflecting both current and certain historical volumes.

Income tax benefit was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to an expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, we reversed a portion of the valuation allowance previously recorded against the deferred tax assets of our Canadian operating subsidiary due to sustained improvements in operating results, including a return to profitability and forecasts of future taxable income that are sufficient to realize the remaining deferred tax assets. The reversal of the valuation allowance resulted in a deferred income tax benefit of $1.4 million during the period ended June 30, 2025.

Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $(3.1) million, or $(1.21) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the same period a year ago. This improvement is primarily the result of an increase in revenues and lower SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3% for the same period a year ago.

Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a source of cash of $1.9 million, a $2.2 million decrease compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest was a source of cash of $0.5 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024. The overall change in free cash flow was largely attributed to our change in net working capital including payment of incentive bonuses and cash-settled awards in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase in the amount distributed to our non-controlling interest in 2025, partially offset by an increase in net income in 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2025, NCS had $25.4 million in cash, $7.7 million in total indebtedness related to finance lease obligations, and a borrowing base under the undrawn asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) of $17.2 million. Our working capital, defined as current assets minus current liabilities, was $87.2 million and $80.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net working capital, calculated as working capital, less cash and excluding the current maturities of long-term debt, was $64.0 million and $56.4 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in net working capital was primarily attributable to an increase in accounts receivable and inventory and a decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities due in part to payment of our 2024 incentive bonus and cash-settled awards in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable.

NCS incurred capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Strategic Acquisition of Reservoir Metrics, LLC

On July 31, 2025, we acquired 100% of the equity interests of ResMetrics, a provider of tracer diagnostics services, for $5.9 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, in cash and assumed debt, subject to a working capital adjustment, with an additional earn-out of up to $1.3 million to be paid in early 2026, depending solely on changes in international trade tariff rates for certain chemical imports during 2025. We believe the purchase of ResMetrics will further expand and complement our existing tracer diagnostics offerings.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS's products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website,

