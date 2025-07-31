ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: Why Was Kuldeep Yadav Snubbed For Oval Decider? Sourav Ganguly Explains

Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again excluded from India's playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England at the Oval in London on Thursday, July 31.

Despite being added to the India squad for the ongoing Test tour of England, Kuldeep Yadav was warming the bench throughout the series, further waiting for his comeback to red-ball cricket after he was sidelined from cricketing action for four months, missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, due to a groin injury.

Given the injury setbacks in the Indian squad for the Manchester and the ongoing The Oval Tests, many had thought that Kuldeep would get a chance in either of the matches. But, again, the leg-spinner was not included in the team, ending the ongoing England tour without getting a single game.

Why was Kuldeep excluded from Oval XI?

Kuldeep Yadav's constant exclusion has been a topic of debate throughout the series, especially for the Oval Test, where India made four changes to their playing XI. However, the former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly explained the reason behind Kuldeep's non-selection to the playing XI.

Speaking at a press event in Kolkata, Ganguly reckons that England's decision to go with four seamers and pitch left with grass, likely favouring seamers, could be the reason behind Kuldeep's exclusion from the playing XI.

"Because England has gone with four fast bowlers and left some grass on the pitch, I presume. If they have gone with four fast bowlers and no spinners in the frontline, there could be more grass on the surface for the seamers. I would have to see (the match). But maybe that is why Kuldeep did not play." Ganguly said.

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran & Arshdeep Singh didint play a single game in this England Test series. twitter/gDXcIuBycG

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2025

Since his Test debut against Australia in 2017, Kuldeep Yadav has featured in 17 matches and picked 56 wickets, including 4 fifers and three four-wicket hauls, at an average of 22.16 and an economy rate of 3.55.

Kuldeep's last Test appearance was in the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand in Bengaluru, and then, he was ruled out of the remaining matches due to a groin issue.

'Kuldeep is someone India must look at to play in the future'

Further speaking about Kuldeep Yadav's being deprived of a chance to play in the ongoing Test series, Sourav Ganguly felt that the leg-spinner should have played in the Edgbaston, Lord's, and Manchester Tests, pointing out England's helplessness to take wickets on the final day of all three Test matches.

“But he, I wish, had played at Manchester, Lord's, and Birmingham. Without quality spin, you will find to get teams out on day five of a match. At Manchester, India batted, and the pitch had a bit of rough and turn (on the final day), but they did not have any quality spin. That is why they did not get 20 wickets,” the former India captain said.

“In the past, there have been quality spinners in great sides, be it Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar (for England, Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran (for India) Ashwin, to get wickets on day five. Kuldeep is someone India must look at to play in the future," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kuldeep yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

Kuldeep Yadav will return home without playing a single game in the ongoing Test series against England. Apart from Kuldeep, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Arshdeep Singh also did not get a single game.