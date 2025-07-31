Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goldman CEO David Solomon Meeting Trump? Find Out More

2025-07-31 03:17:41
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) CEO David Solomon is reportedly set to meet President Donald Trump to discuss matters of the economy and geopolitics.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Solomon will meet President Trump on Thursday afternoon, with the administration's tariff policies likely to be a part of the conversation.

The Goldman CEO's meeting with President Trump comes a week after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon met with the President. Solomon's meeting with Trump reportedly follows Goldman's chief lobbyist, Michael Paese, stepping down from his role after 16 years at the investment bank.

Earlier this month, senior officials from Goldman, JPMorgan, and other lenders attended a banking conference organized by the Federal Reserve to push for looser capital requirements, according to the report, amid President Trump's push for relaxing regulatory systems in place.

This also comes at a time when the Trump administration's August 1 tariff deadline is about to expire. Earlier on Thursday, President Trump announced the extension of Mexico's deadline for 90 days, after entering trade deals with the U.K., the European Union, and other partners over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities hovered in the green on Thursday as investors remained optimistic on the back of better-than-expected big tech earnings.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.53% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, rose 0.55%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

