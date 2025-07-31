Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
XRP Hot News: Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Rewards Contract, Earning XRP Passive Income Daily

XRP Hot News: Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Rewards Contract, Earning XRP Passive Income Daily


2025-07-31 03:16:36
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) New York City, NY, 31st July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, On-chain data shows that a single institutional address purchased 60 million XRP in a 24-hour period, with a total transaction volume exceeding $180 million, garnering increasing market attention. XRP has long been considered an ideal payment tool due to its fast transfer speeds and low fees. However, for many holders, price fluctuations alone are insufficient; ensuring stable returns over the life of the asset is becoming a new focus.

XRP is more than just a payment tool; it can also create passive income assets

Sunny Mining has launched a cloud mining reward contract that supports XRP payments. Users only need to hold XRP and activate their computing power. No operation or equipment is required, and the system automatically settles profits daily. This allows your previously idle XRP to generate income for you every day.

Unique highlights of the platform

Multi-currency compatibility : Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB.

Zero-barrier participation : No mining rig or complex configuration required. New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration and can start mining with zero barriers.

Automatic daily income : The income system automatically settles daily, with transparent details that users can view at any time in the backend.

Flexible contract options : Offering a variety of period and amount combinations to meet different budgets and income requirements.

Comprehensive security : Embedded with wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlement, we ensure the security of your funds and accounts.

How to Earn Daily Passive Income with Sunny Mining

  • Register an account

    Visit the Sunny Mining official website and register an account using your email address.

  • Deposit Cryptocurrencies

    Log in to your account and select XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, or other crypto assets. A unique wallet address will be generated. The minimum deposit is 32 XRP (US$100).

  • Choose a Contract

    SunnyMining offers contracts with varying periods and returns. Choose a contract based on your budget and profit goals:

    • contract invest cycle Daily income Total income
    Experience contract $100 2 day $4 $108+$8
    XRP base contract $500 5 day $6.25 $500+$ 31 . 2 5
    DOGE basic contract $1,300 11 day $17.16 $1,300+$188.76
    XRP Enhanced Contract $3,200 16 day $44.80 $3,200+$716.8
    XRP Advanced Contract $15,000 35 day $250.5 $15,000+$8,767.5
    BTC Super Contract $100,000 52 day $1900 $100,000+$98,800

    Click to view more contract options

  • Automatically Receive Passive Income Daily

    After purchasing a contract, daily mining profits are automatically deposited into your account without any additional action required. (Minimum withdrawal amount: $100)

    SunnyMining Marketing Director GAIGER Samuel Joseph stated: “We believe that the value of crypto assets should not be solely reflected in price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to truly participate, allowing them to generate steady daily returns through simple means without relying on speculation.”

    From holding to appreciation, unlocking XRP's passive income potential

    With SunnyMining, XRP is no longer just passive holding. Anyone can directly use XRP to start a cloud mining contract. The system automatically settles daily, eliminating the need to sell XRP or other crypto assets, allowing users to transition from holding to accumulating value.

    Sign up for a Sunny Mining account now and start earning daily passive income.
    Official Website: sunnymining

    Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

    MENAFN31072025007158015398ID1109870141

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search