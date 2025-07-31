XRP Hot News: Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Rewards Contract, Earning XRP Passive Income Daily
|contract
|invest
|cycle
|Daily income
|Total income
|Experience contract
|$100
|2 day
|$4
|$108+$8
|XRP base contract
|$500
|5 day
|$6.25
|$500+$ 31 . 2 5
|DOGE basic contract
|$1,300
|11 day
|$17.16
|$1,300+$188.76
|XRP Enhanced Contract
|$3,200
|16 day
|$44.80
|$3,200+$716.8
|XRP Advanced Contract
|$15,000
|35 day
|$250.5
|$15,000+$8,767.5
|BTC Super Contract
|$100,000
|52 day
|$1900
|$100,000+$98,800
Click to view more contract optionsAutomatically Receive Passive Income Daily
After purchasing a contract, daily mining profits are automatically deposited into your account without any additional action required. (Minimum withdrawal amount: $100)
SunnyMining Marketing Director GAIGER Samuel Joseph stated: “We believe that the value of crypto assets should not be solely reflected in price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to truly participate, allowing them to generate steady daily returns through simple means without relying on speculation.”
From holding to appreciation, unlocking XRP's passive income potential
With SunnyMining, XRP is no longer just passive holding. Anyone can directly use XRP to start a cloud mining contract. The system automatically settles daily, eliminating the need to sell XRP or other crypto assets, allowing users to transition from holding to accumulating value.
Sign up for a Sunny Mining account now and start earning daily passive income.
Official Website: sunnymining
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
