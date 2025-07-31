Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
287 Afghan Prisoners Released From Jails In Pakistan And Iraq

2025-07-31 03:16:07
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees reported 287 Afghans freed from Pakistan and Iraq prisons, including women and children, returning home after receiving aid and support from humanitarian organizations.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced Thursday, July 31, that 287 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq and returned home.

According to the ministry, 275 of those freed came from prisons across Pakistan, including in Islamabad and Karachi, and re-entered Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.

Officials said the group included women and children who had been imprisoned for lacking valid residency documents, with sentences ranging from two days to three years.

Another 12 Afghans were freed from Iraqi prisons, where they had been held between two and six months, and crossed back into Afghanistan via the Silk Bridge in Nimroz.

The ministry said the returnees received immediate assistance from aid agencies before being transported back to their home regions.

Human rights groups continue to urge regional governments to protect Afghan migrants, noting that thousands remain imprisoned across neighboring countries under harsh conditions and without proper legal representation.

