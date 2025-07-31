BURNCO Announces Strategic Transaction With Heidelberg Materials In Edmonton Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - BURNCO Rock Products Ltd., ("BURNCO"), a fifth-generation Canadian Private construction materials company, today announced it has entered a binding agreement to sell its Edmonton-area assets to Heidelberg Materials North America. The transaction includes select aggregates sites, asphalt plants, a bitumen storage terminal, ready-mix concrete plants, and a cement distribution terminal.

According to Tom Zais, CEO, this strategic transaction is a result of BURNCO's multi-generational growth strategy and its continued focus on optimizing its asset portfolio for long-term success across North America.

Scott Burns, Executive Chairman, shares, "We celebrate the BURNCO teams' execution of this strategic transaction that recognizes our Edmonton regional personnel and assets as they transition to the best owner in that market. We remain a fifth-generation Canadian Private Corporation and continue to make major investments in our many markets where we are the best owner both in Canada and the United States. This transaction will support the acceleration of the strategic growth plan developed by our recently announced leadership team and introduces new professional growth opportunities for our Edmonton employees."

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals. BURNCO is committed to supporting a smooth transition for all impacted employees and customers, and to continuing operational excellence across its North American operations.

About BURNCO

BURNCO Rock Products Ltd is a family-owned business established in Calgary in 1912 by James F. Burns. The company has operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Texas and Colorado. BURNCO produces high-quality aggregate, paving asphalt and ready-mix concrete for its valued customers. For a complete list of locations and to learn more, please visit .