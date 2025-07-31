Galloper Gold Awarded Glover Island EML

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp.(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has awarded the Exempt Mineral Lands (EML) Mineral Licence containing the historic Lunch Pond South Extension ("LPSE") Resource on Glover Island to Galloper Gold Corp.

The company has been awarded the EML through the RFP process that began in November 2024. The property covers an area of 1,926 hectares and contains the ~178,800oz. Au indicated and inferred LPSE resource delineated by Mountain Lake Minerals in 2012.

The LPSE deposit is located at the south-western portion of an 11 km mineralized corridor known as the Glover Island Trend (GIT). This prospective GIT is host to 17 gold, base metal, nickel, and polymetallic minerals prospects. In addition, numerous gold anomalies cross several rock types adjacent to a major tectono-structural break known as the Cabot Fault. Adding to the prospectivity of the GIT, The Ming Mine, Tilt Cove Mines, Nugget Pond Mine and Pine Cove Mine are situated strike-north on this fault on the Baie Verte peninsula showing the prolific mineralized nature of this major structure on which the Glover Island property sits.

Galloper Gold's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "The acquisition of the historic LPSE deposit and the highly prospective geology connecting with Galloper's current Lucky Smoke prospect positions Galloper Gold's Glover Island property as the next major frontier of gold deposits, development, and mining in Canada. We are thrilled with the awarding of the EML which immediately adds a known 43-101 resource to our already promising portfolio. We have an exciting period ahead of us, and I am looking forward to continuing to bring value to our shareholders through the strategic implementation of our business and operational plans."

The historic LPSE resource table below highlights the mineral resource estimate from 2017:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 1 - Gold Trends, Mining Region of Western Newfoundland

Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Glover Island or the potential for a resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The company now has control of the mineralized portion of the Island which contains over 40 mineral occurrences including the Copper anomaly and the Lucky Smoke showing which the company successfully drilled in 2024.

The company is excited to announce that an exploration program will begin this fall expanding on the 2024 intercepts at Lucky Smoke, drilling expansion and definition of the LPSE deposit, and drilling other prospects within the newly minted Mineral Licence, formerly the EML.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Director for Galloper Gold. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Acknowledgment – Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper recently completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012, completing six holes with results pending.

For more information please visit and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .