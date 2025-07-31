National Carpet Museum Restores Unique Exhibits

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The restoration department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum carries out systematic and comprehensive work aimed at preserving and restoring unique exhibits while maintaining their original appearance, Azernews reports.

Special attention is given to carpets, embroideries, and other examples of textile art that, over time, are subject to fading, mechanical damage, and other forms of deterioration.

This work plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation's cultural heritage.

Restoration specialists conduct a thorough analysis of each item's condition, using both traditional methods such as replacing lost threads, reinforcing the base, and proper cleaning and modern technologies.

All restoration is carried out with the utmost care to preserve the authenticity and original appearance of the exhibits.

Particular importance is placed on the preservation of carpets-one of the key elements of the national artistic heritage, reflecting the richness of tradition and the craftsmanship of our ancestors.

Thanks to meticulous restoration efforts, these masterpieces are not only revived but also retain their historical and cultural value, allowing museum visitors to experience living history through art.

These efforts help extend the life of museum exhibits and support traditional crafts.

The work of the museum's restoration department is an essential part of preserving the nation's spiritual wealth and passing it on to future generations.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.