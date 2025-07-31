Euronews Highlights 3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum In Special Report (VIDEO)
According to the report, the Forum, which brought together participants from 52 countries, focused on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in journalism, emphasizing the growing importance of ethics, media literacy, and international cooperation in the digital age.
“The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum convened more than 140 delegates from around the world to discuss the evolving impact of AI on journalism,” the report notes.“Key topics included the spread of misinformation, responsible AI development, and the urgent need to foster media literacy globally.”
Speakers from leading news organizations, tech companies, and academic institutions underscored the necessity of cross-border collaboration to build resilience in today's rapidly shifting media landscape.
For host country Azerbaijan, the Forum also served as a platform to highlight the region's increasing influence in shaping global narratives and reaffirm its commitment to embracing AI while safeguarding media integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment