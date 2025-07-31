Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market Share, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate Ranking Analysis Report 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Industrial Cleaning Solvents industry is poised for steady growth driven by rising demand across manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Key players like BASF SE, Dow Inc., LyondellBasell, Evonik Industries, and Ecolab are focusing on sustainable, high-performance solvent solutions to meet evolving regulatory and environmental standards.

The industrial cleaning solvents market was estimated at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2025 and 2030. This market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current industrial cleaning solvents market trends , future prospects, and other pivotal factors that drive the market. The industrial cleaning solvents market is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from traditional formulations to more environmentally sustainable and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) options. Driven by the ongoing push for stricter environmental regulations and increasing corporate sustainability initiatives, manufacturers are transitioning from harsh chemical-based solvents to biodegradable, non-toxic solutions. This trend is particularly pronounced in industries such as hospitality, retail, and food service, where both workers and customers are frequently exposed to cleaning agents. Today's eco-conscious consumers, along with state and federal regulatory agencies, demand safer, greener products, fostering innovation in solvent formulations that safeguard indoor air quality, worker health, and the environment while still providing comparable cleaning power and operational efficiency performance.

The disinfectants segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of value in the global industrial cleaning solvents market during the forecast period.

The disinfectants segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Since the pandemic, more attention has been given to sanitizing factories, warehouses, and processing units. Solvents of disinfectant grade are used to eliminate pathogens on surfaces, tools, and high-contact areas, making it less likely for people to spread illness. Regular disinfection has become part of the schedule in most industries that manage shared spaces. These disinfectants are preferred because they dry quickly and combat many types of germs, allowing work processes to continue without interruption. As a result of the pandemic, the demand for reliable and rapid-response industrial disinfectant solvents is increasing in various industries.

The healthcare industry accounted for the second-largest share of the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The healthcare industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing industry during the forecast period. The rapid progress in healthcare across Asia, Africa, and South America is driving an increased demand for industrial cleaning solvents. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics are being established to accommodate the growing number of patients. These facilities require efficient cleaning systems that adhere to international hygiene standards. As healthcare investments rise, the demand for professional-grade cleaning solvents also grows, supporting the expansion of the market.

Europe was the third-largest region in the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Europe was the third-largest region of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024. The robust automotive industry in Germany, France, and Italy drives greater use of industrial cleaning solvents in Europe. These solvents are utilized to maintain machines, clean auto components, degrease parts, and prepare surfaces for coating and painting. As electric vehicle production increases in Europe, the standards for component cleaning are being enhanced. The adoption of automated and robotic systems on the assembly lines boosts the use of high-performing and specialized solvents for precision cleaning in the region.

Industrial Cleaning Solvents Companies

The key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Arkema (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Ashland Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

Exxon Mobil Corporation is the largest publicly traded oil and gas company. It ranks among the largest companies by revenue and is one of the biggest integrated firms in chemicals, fuels, and lubricants. The company operates through four business segments: Upstream, Specialty Products, Energy Products, and Chemical Products. The Specialty Products, Energy Products, and Chemical Products serve as downstream segments. The Chemical Products business segment provides industrial cleaning solvents for various applications and offers customized solutions for these solvents. Exxon Mobil is the largest integrated refiner in the world, with nearly 80% of its refinery and blending operations integrated directly into oil fields, which helps ensure a steady supply of raw materials for manufacturing refined products. The company operates in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Shell plc, commonly known as Shell, is an energy and petrochemical company. It is one of the world's most valuable companies and one of the six oil & gas“supermajors.” The company operates through six segments, namely, Integrated Gas, Upstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Corporate. Its Upstream business is engaged in the exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as marketing and transporting them. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and converting natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products. Under the Chemicals and Products business segment, it offers industrial cleaning solvents. It operates in more than 70 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

The global market for industrial cleaning solvents is highly competitive, with five leading players accounting for around 35–40% of the overall market share. As the clear segment leader, ExxonMobil's strategic portfolio of hydrocarbon & oxygenated solvents, such as isoparaffins, alcohols, and esters, heavily used in manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and other industries, positions it ahead. Shell plc benefits from a strong market position by focusing on high-purity, environmentally friendly solvents, and its global supply chain strength. BASF SE increases its footprint by using its chemical background to create regulatory-compliant and performance-driven solutions. Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. hold excellent positions with innovative and sustainable cleaning solvent technologies developed for specific end-user applications. The remaining 60–65% of the market consists of regional small-scale manufacturers and firms. Increased competition in the market can be attributed to continued improvements in green chemistry, stronger demand for low-VOC and biodegradable solvents, and the increased use of cleaning agents in manufacturing, food processing, and healthcare industries, especially in developing nations.

