On World ORS Day, Kenvue's 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' Initiative Highlights Importance Of Oral Rehydration Solutions In Diarrheal Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31 July: On occasion of World ORS Day, Kenvue (makers of ORSL®) under its 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' public health initiative hosted a series of impactful and engaging on-ground activities to spread awareness about the importance of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), a formula recommended by WHO (World Health Organization) in treatment of diarrhoea.
Over the last month, Kenvue along with its NGO partner, Population Services International India (PSI India) have spearheaded on-ground awareness initiatives including a Prachaar Vaahan (A mobile van) and E-Rickshaws which travelled across many underserved districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to distribute Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials on prevention and management of diarrhoea, along with street plays, and launch of ORS-Zinc Corners at the Government and private hospitals and clinics.
Earlier this year, Kenvue, makers of ORSL® launched its transformative 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' public health initiative in partnership with PSI India which aims to reach 5 million children below five years in the next two years across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These districts include Badaun, Mathura, Unnao, Moradabad, Gonda, Shrawasti and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Supaul, Darbhanga, and Purnia in Bihar. The campaign supports the National Health Mission (NHM) efforts under the Government's "Stop Diarrhoea" Campaign and aligns with Kenvue's Healthy Lives Mission, which aims to advance the wellbeing of people and the planet.
On World ORS Day, PSI India also hosted a roundtable discussion with representatives from National Health Mission, Directorate- Health and Family Welfare Services, and various health partners on plans to further scale the initiative and reinforced the importance of collaborative approach to meet the Government's objectives on the prevention of diarrhoea. The event also recognized high performing front-line workers and service providers for their outstanding contributions.
Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Shinde, Kenvue's Business Unit Head-Self-Care, India said, "Diarrhoea is both preventable and curable with timely treatment and solutions like ORS. To support the Government's larger efforts to combat diarrheal mortality especially amongst children under 5 years, we are committed to play our part through our public health initiative, 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi'. On World ORS Day, Kenvue (makers of ORSL®) reinforce the importance of WHO Approved ORS, a lifesaving solution in treatment of diarrhoea through a host of on-ground initiatives to drive awareness and empower communities."
Mukesh Kumar Sharma, Executive Director, PSI India said, the mid media campaign aligns strongly with NHM's strategic priorities in preventing childhood illnesses, and complements the 'STOP Diarrhoea' campaign. We partnered closely with government stakeholders, drew insightful contributions from Dr. Pinki Jowel, MD, NHM, U.P. and launched the 'Prachar Vaahan' under her leadership, at the Community Health Centre in Lucknow, U.P. We are getting regular guidance and support from Child Health Section for community outreach through multi departmental convergence and innovations. He added, "Community outreach is a core strength of PSI India. Working closely with government , PSI India's community-driven initiative empowers families to prevent childhood diarrhoea using ORS and Zinc. Reaching over 50,000 parents and caregivers so far, this milestone reflects the strength of our partnership, the dedication of our frontline teams, and our shared vision to improve child health in high-burden regions."
About ORSL ®
ORSL® (औरसल), India's No.1 Ready-to-Drink electrolyte drink brand, with its scientifically formulated portfolio pioneered the ready-to-drink electrolyte category in the country. Over the last 20+ years, ORSL® has been advancing the science of fluids, electrolytes and energy (FE&E) to support holistic recovery. With its diversified portfolio, ORSL® offers specialized hydration solutions designed as adjuvants to help cater to consumer's varied hydration needs during illness and day-to-day depletion occasions. Kenvue's Ready-To-Drink portfolio includes ORSL® Immunity+, ORSL® Plus Active+ and ORSL® Rehydrate+ and WHO-ORS from the makers of ORSL. ORSL is a brand of JNTL Consumer Health (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes.
