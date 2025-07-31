RTA Opens In Early August New Exit Towards Ras Al Khor Road To Enhance Traffic Flow From Financial Centre Street

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 30th July 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open in early August a new exit from the collector road for vehicles travelling from Financial Centre Street towards Ras Al Khor Road, near Bu Kadra Interchange. This improvement forms part of RTA's Rapid Traffic Solutions Plan, aimed at enhancing road network efficiency and improving traffic flow, particularly in Ras Al Khor area, which borders several major developments, commercial, and industrial zones.

RTA is committed to the continuous enhancement of roads and infrastructure in line with Dubai's urban development. The new exit improves traffic movement at Bu Kadra Interchange by reducing travel time for vehicles using the collector road from Financial Centre Street towards Ras Al Khor Road. It also eases congestion for vehicles heading towards Dubai-Al Ain Road. As a result, peak-hour travel time has been cut by 54%, from 13 minutes to 6 minutes.

The new exit complements a series of recent traffic improvements in Ras Al Khor area. Most notably, Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Al Meydan Street was widened from a single lane to two lanes over a 500-metre stretch. This upgrade doubled capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, reducing queues and cutting peak-period travel time from 7 minutes to 4 minutes, thereby improving traffic flow at this key junction.

