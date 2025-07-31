Kitchen Remodeling Expert Ricardo Mastrosimone Describes How To Plan A Kitchen Layout In Hellonation Magazine
Mastrosimone emphasizes careful positioning of cooking appliances to avoid congestion, recommending ample counter space for prepping close to sinks and appliances. He also advises placing cleaning areas, such as sinks and dishwashers, near storage spaces for dishes and utensils, minimizing unnecessary movement and saving valuable time.
Another essential aspect highlighted by Mastrosimone is ensuring proper kitchen pathways clearance. He recommends maintaining a minimum of 36 inches between cabinets, appliances, and kitchen islands, while noting that clearances of 42 to 48 inches are ideal, particularly for households with multiple cooks or family members frequently sharing the space.
Material selection significantly impacts the longevity and practicality of a kitchen. Mastrosimone specifically suggests choosing durable countertops, highlighting quartz countertops and granite countertops as excellent options due to their stain resistance, durability against scratches and heat, and low-maintenance nature.
Additionally, Mastrosimone points out that effective kitchen lighting enhances both functionality and ambiance. He advises homeowners to incorporate task lighting for food preparation zones, ambient lighting to establish a comfortable atmosphere, and accent lighting to showcase distinctive design elements.
For a more comprehensive guide on designing the perfect kitchen, readers can view Mastrosimone's full article, How to Plan a Kitchen Layout for Function and Comfort, featured in HelloNation.
