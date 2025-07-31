Crescent Enterprises Renews Ties With Sharjah International Film Festival For Children & Youth

Crescent Enterprises, a leading diversified multinational business headquartered in Sharjah, on Thursday announced the renewal of its Platinum Partnership with the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF). Now entering its 12th consecutive year, the partnership reflects Crescent Enterprises' enduring commitment to youth development, artistic expression, and intercultural dialogue.

Organised by FANN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, SIFF has grown year on year to be recognised as the region's leading film festival for emerging young creatives. The 2025 edition, taking place from October 6 to 12, will feature a compelling programme of films by both established and emerging Arab filmmakers, while bringing together a global community of creatives, educators, and young audiences.

Recommended For You

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, General Director of FANN and SIFF, commented:“SIFF has grown into a truly global platform that not only inspires young filmmakers, but also reinforces Sharjah's commitment to cultural dialogue and creative innovation. Our long-standing partnership with Crescent Enterprises ensures that we continue to create meaningful opportunities for children and youth to share their stories, explore diverse narratives, and connect with the world around them.”

The partnership with SIFF aligns with Crescent Enterprises' broader commitment to cross-cultural collaboration, including its ongoing support of the Arabian Sights Film Festival in Washington DC, USA – now in its 11th consecutive year. Together, these enduring initiatives reflect the company's vision of harnessing education, creativity, and social responsibility to foster inclusive and resilient communities.

“At Crescent Enterprises we believe in the transformative power of cross-cultural exchange and community connection,” said Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO of Crescent Enterprises.“We are proud to continue supporting SIFF as a platform that empowers the next generation of storytellers. Film is a universal language, one that connects people across borders and perspectives. Through our partnerships, we aim to foster an environment where young people can express themselves, explore diverse cultures, and shape a more empathetic, connected world.”