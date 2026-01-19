Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Army Expands Presence in Jazira

Syrian Army Expands Presence in Jazira


2026-01-19 08:26:03
(MENAFN) The Syrian military announced on Monday that it has initiated the positioning of its troops in the Jazira area, located in northeastern Syria, with the aim of safeguarding the territory under a truce arrangement and an accord to incorporate the SDF faction into the state structure.

A broadcaster, referencing the army’s Operations Command, reported that military divisions have commenced deployment throughout the Jazira zone in accordance with the understanding reached between the Syrian authorities and the SDF.

As conveyed by the channel, Syrian units have thus far taken control of Tishreen Dam, situated south of Manbij, along with the northern parts of Raqqa’s rural districts and the western countryside of Hasakah.

MENAFN19012026000045017167ID1110619323



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search