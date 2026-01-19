403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Army Expands Presence in Jazira
(MENAFN) The Syrian military announced on Monday that it has initiated the positioning of its troops in the Jazira area, located in northeastern Syria, with the aim of safeguarding the territory under a truce arrangement and an accord to incorporate the SDF faction into the state structure.
A broadcaster, referencing the army’s Operations Command, reported that military divisions have commenced deployment throughout the Jazira zone in accordance with the understanding reached between the Syrian authorities and the SDF.
As conveyed by the channel, Syrian units have thus far taken control of Tishreen Dam, situated south of Manbij, along with the northern parts of Raqqa’s rural districts and the western countryside of Hasakah.
A broadcaster, referencing the army’s Operations Command, reported that military divisions have commenced deployment throughout the Jazira zone in accordance with the understanding reached between the Syrian authorities and the SDF.
As conveyed by the channel, Syrian units have thus far taken control of Tishreen Dam, situated south of Manbij, along with the northern parts of Raqqa’s rural districts and the western countryside of Hasakah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment