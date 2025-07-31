Meet The New Wave Of Sneaker Artists, Turning Shoes Into Wearable Masterpieces

Three artists, one passion... sneaker art. Vibrant colours and creative designs on shoes have raised the bar for sneaker fashion, thanks to niche artists who use handwork, creativity, and various art forms for customisation. Global brands collaborating with artists on sneaker art projects are creating unique, culturally rich designs that blend traditional art with modern sneaker culture. The craze is real - and luxurious - so we delved deeper to understand the dynamics of hand-painted sneaker customisation.

How it works

Global brands are doing it, home-grown labels have joined in and now sneaker artists are happily turning this into a full-time profession. Sugandha Tyagi, a sneaker artist and owner of Shoes Your Daddy says,“The concept of wearable art is my passion. The sneakers I paint are a unique way to express individuality through something you can wear. My inspiration comes from all around me - Indian textiles, traditional art forms, art history, pop culture, truck art on highways, signboards, vintage album covers - anything visually striking that sparks my creativity.”

They are known as“multi-disciplinary artists” and when it comes to artwork, artists are very particular about the brand of sneaker they choose for the base.“High-quality branded sneakers as my canvas because my artwork is permanent and detailed,” says Sugandha.

The sneaker market is growing exponentially, and sneaker customisation is at its core. From Nike to Adidas, major brands are experimenting with designs that offer a fresh artistic spin. Take, for example, the Nike Air Force 1 x Van Gogh custom sneakers - a unique fusion of art and street culture, featuring hand-painted designs inspired by Van Gogh's iconic 'Starry Night' masterpiece. The brand partnered with Indian label 'Nor Black Nor White' to create a unique fusion of traditional and modern styles. They incorporated the ancient Indian art of bandhani, a tie-dye technique, into sporty silhouettes designed for women's active lifestyles. The collection combines cultural heritage with contemporary functionality, perfect for various activities like workouts, daily commutes, or relaxation. The sole aim of sneaker customisation is to make wearable work of art and a statement piece for sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers and inspiration is key here.

Wearable art, one step at a time

Inspiration is what breathes life into art, and artists who tap into it can create something truly remarkable. We spoke to India-based Chaitanya Dixit, popularly known as CHE, who's a multi-disciplinary artist and has designed for many celebrities, brands and sneakerheads.“A lot of my inspiration comes from my personal journey and the stories around me, things I've lived, felt, or seen. But I also love drawing from pop culture, music, and subcultures that resonate with my generation. Sometimes, a single lyric, a random object, or even a conversation can spark an idea. It's about capturing what feels real and turning it into something people can wear,” he tells us.

The process of making a sneaker into a work of art takes days before it finally takes shape. Detailing involved multiple rounds of designing, checks and processes ought to be in place after which approvals are taken from the client and finally the artists begins work on making the end product. Ridhii Makkar, a multidisciplinary sneaker artist shares her design process.

“I focus on extreme detailing like Indian artworks like bandhini, mandala, folk culture inspo. First, we select the base for art work. My preference is the Airforce 1 Nike. Then I take the brief and as per brand or client choice, we zero down on a design theme. I do the designing digitally and then post approvals, I start hand painting them,” she reveals.

Ridhii began her journey at a sneaker fest. She moved from Delhi to Mumbai solely to pursue her passion for sneaker customisation. Three years later, there's been no looking back - what started as a hobby is now her full-time profession.“People don't understand that sneaker customisation can be a full-time profession. It's only been three years or so and this industry has a lot of potential especially in Indian arts,” says Riddhi.

Sneaker artists typically use specialised paints to create unique and durable designs on sneakers. These paints are specifically designed for use on leather shoes and accessories. They're adaptable, easy to apply, and non-toxic. To this, CHE adds:“I use high-grade Angelus acrylic leather paints, sealers, and finishes specifically made for sneakers. For areas with more wear, I add protective coatings or sometimes layer soft epoxy for durability and a unique gloss. And it always ends with testing: flexing, scratching, wearing, making sure it actually lasts.”

Sneaker customisation is evolving gradually and with events like sneaker festivals, exhibitions and art pop-ups, the artists are getting bigger platforms to showcase their talent where they are also making the most of Indian aesthetics and the various art forms like gond art, mandala, bandini, leheriya, ikkat, kalamkari and so many more. However, this work of art comes with its own set of challenges.“Sneaker art has progressed into a powerful form of self-expression within the fashion industry. Over the past 4–5 years, there's been a noticeable shift - driven by a growing young population, the rise of streetwear culture, and a desire for individuality. People are now more open to investing in one-of-a-kind, hand-painted sneakers because they understand the artistic value they bring. It's exciting to see the market expanding and so many talented sneaker artists emerging in India, each contributing to the growth and evolution of this art form,” says Sugandha.

Cost and challenges

The cost of customising sneakers can vary widely depending on several factors, including the type of customisation, materials used, and expertise of the artist.“The cost of hand-painted sneaker artwork largely depends on the level of coverage and detailing the client is looking for. Customisation can range from something as simple as changing laces or adding initials to creating an elaborate, full-coverage design across the entire shoe. Typically, prices start at around Dh400 for simple artworks and can go up to Dh1,000 or more for greater details and intricate designs,” shares Sugandha.

CHE believes sneaker customisation is like blending storytelling into wearable art. Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes and many more celebrities have rocked some seriously stylish and bold sneakers over the years, from funky statement pieces to everyday favorites. However, for a sneaker artist this line of work has its own set of challenges.“Every pair I create isn't just about aesthetics. It's about capturing moments, ideas, and emotions that feel personal,” and this, he feels, makes it a challenging job.“Time is the biggest challenge especially when balancing detail-heavy work with deadlines. Sometimes clients want something very complex on a tight budget or timeline, which forces me to simplify the idea without losing the essence. But honestly, those constraints often lead to some of the best ideas,” he concludes.

