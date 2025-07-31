Dubai MGM Tower Opening Pushed To Second Half Of 2028, CEO Hornbuckle Says

The US-based MGM Resorts International on Thursday said its Dubai property will open in the second half of 2028, delayed by a year from its previous projection.

“Dubai project (is) on track for H2 2028 opening,” it said in the presentation.

Recommended For You

William Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, said in an earnings call on Thursday that“progress in Dubai has also started to gather steam with an expected opening date of the second half of 2028.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hornbuckle had said during the first quarter 2025 earnings call that the construction of the MGM tower in Dubai was in full swing and is set to open in 2027.

“The building is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. We're literally up on the fifth floor of the MGM tower as we speak. It's an exciting project, a truly interesting resort with all kinds of features. Hopefully, we'll get to add gaming,” Hornbuckle said during the first quarter earnings call in May.

MGM Resorts International has a non-gaming management agreement with Dubai's Wasl Hospitality to bring the Bellagio, Aria, and MGM Grand brands to the emirate.

Hornbuckle last year said at Skift Global Forum 2024 that the US-based hotel operator has applied for a licence to operate a gaming facility in the UAE.

MGM Resorts is the second US-based hotelier and gaming operator to receive a licence to operate properties in the UAE. Wynn Resorts was the first to receive a licence to operate an integrated gaming resort - Wynn Al Marjan - in Ras Al Khaimah.

MGM Resorts recorded its highest consolidated net revenues in the second quarter.

It reported consolidated net revenues of $4.4 billion during Q2, an increase of 2 per cent compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in net revenues at MGM China and regional operations.