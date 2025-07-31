Envision Energy To Invest Rs 500 Crore In Expanding Wind Turbine Manufacturing In India

MENAFN - KNN India)Envision Energy India, the nation's leading wind turbine original equipment manufacturer, has announced plans to invest Rs 500 crore in expanding its manufacturing capabilities as it looks to capitalise on a robust order book of 10 GW.

The Chinese company currently holds a dominant 45 percent market share in India's wind turbine manufacturing sector.

The expansion plan includes the establishment of a second blade manufacturing plant near Ahmedabad and a new gearbox production facility in Pune.

This latest investment will bring Envision's total capital commitment to India to Rs 1,000 crore since the company began operations in the country in 2016.

Construction of the second blade plant has already commenced, while the company simultaneously plans to enhance its existing facility in Trichy by expanding from four to six manufacturing moulds.

The Pune facility, which currently produces nacelles and hubs with a 3 GW capacity, will be scaled up to accommodate 5 GW of production capacity.

The gearbox manufacturing initiative represents a new vertical for the company's Indian operations, with plans to leverage global expertise in establishing the facility.

This move aligns with the company's strategic approach to meet evolving regulatory requirements in the renewable energy sector.

The expansion comes in response to new Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) guidelines issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which mandate local manufacturing of critical wind energy components.

Envision has indicated it will adopt a phased approach to achieving greater localisation in compliance with these regulatory norms.

