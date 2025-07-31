Envision Energy To Invest Rs 500 Crore In Expanding Wind Turbine Manufacturing In India
The Chinese company currently holds a dominant 45 percent market share in India's wind turbine manufacturing sector.
The expansion plan includes the establishment of a second blade manufacturing plant near Ahmedabad and a new gearbox production facility in Pune.
This latest investment will bring Envision's total capital commitment to India to Rs 1,000 crore since the company began operations in the country in 2016.
Construction of the second blade plant has already commenced, while the company simultaneously plans to enhance its existing facility in Trichy by expanding from four to six manufacturing moulds.
The Pune facility, which currently produces nacelles and hubs with a 3 GW capacity, will be scaled up to accommodate 5 GW of production capacity.
The gearbox manufacturing initiative represents a new vertical for the company's Indian operations, with plans to leverage global expertise in establishing the facility.
This move aligns with the company's strategic approach to meet evolving regulatory requirements in the renewable energy sector.
The expansion comes in response to new Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) guidelines issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which mandate local manufacturing of critical wind energy components.
Envision has indicated it will adopt a phased approach to achieving greater localisation in compliance with these regulatory norms.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment