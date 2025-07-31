Earth's Magnetic Field Is Older Than Previously Thought: Swiss Scientists

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Scientists at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich have reconstructed the history of the Earth's magnetic field. In collaboration with a Chinese team, they show in the journal Nature that the protective magnetic field already existed more than a billion years ago, much earlier than previously thought. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 12:08 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Using complex computer simulations, the authors were able to demonstrate for the first time that an entirely liquid Earth core, as it existed before the crystallisation of the inner core, could also generate a stable magnetic field.

The work was based on a model that reproduces the dynamics of the Earth's interior under realistic physical conditions. The calculations were carried out in part on the Piz Daint supercomputer in Lugano, southern Switzerland.

+ ETH Zurich remains best university in continental Europe

“Until now, no one had been able to carry out such calculations under such correct physical conditions,” Yufeng Lin, the lead author of the study, is quoted as saying in a press release on Thursday. In his view, the viscosity of the Earth's core does not have a decisive influence on the processes by which the magnetic field is formed.

Protection against cosmic rays

The Earth's magnetic field protects the planet from harmful cosmic rays and is therefore a central factor in life on Earth, both in the geological past and in modern civilisation.

More More Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer space

This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 As political jockeying between the major powers intensifies in space, Switzerland wants to play the role of“bridge builder” to avert armed conflict in space.

Read more: Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer spac