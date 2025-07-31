Earth's Magnetic Field Is Older Than Previously Thought: Swiss Scientists
Using complex computer simulations, the authors were able to demonstrate for the first time that an entirely liquid Earth core, as it existed before the crystallisation of the inner core, could also generate a stable magnetic field.
The work was based on a model that reproduces the dynamics of the Earth's interior under realistic physical conditions. The calculations were carried out in part on the Piz Daint supercomputer in Lugano, southern Switzerland.
“Until now, no one had been able to carry out such calculations under such correct physical conditions,” Yufeng Lin, the lead author of the study, is quoted as saying in a press release on Thursday. In his view, the viscosity of the Earth's core does not have a decisive influence on the processes by which the magnetic field is formed.Protection against cosmic rays
The Earth's magnetic field protects the planet from harmful cosmic rays and is therefore a central factor in life on Earth, both in the geological past and in modern civilisation.
