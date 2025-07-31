GEA Raises Forecast For Fiscal Year 2025 And Provides Positive Outlook
|
EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The company will publish its complete statement for the 2nd quarter (half-year financial report) on August 7, 2025.
“Our positive development continues. The additional improvements are broad-based, supported by a favorable order situation as well as margin improvements and efficiency gains across the Group. Once again, we are thus demonstrating our strength in executing on our plans,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.
Alongside improving the profitability indicators EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses and ROCE, GEA also increased order intake and revenues on an organic basis compared to the prior-year quarter. This was particularly driven by a strong base business. The large order with a volume of between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million announced by GEA on July 29 will only be booked in the second half of this year.
“Despite the current environment, GEA continues to perform very positively. We anticipate further interesting projects of all sizes in the second half of the year and expect to significantly accelerate our revenue growth in 2026 while further increasing profitability. Against this background, we are confirming our Mission 30 growth and profitability targets,” GEA CEO Stefan Klebert added.
Preliminary financial figures:
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
gea
31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment