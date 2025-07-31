India Becomes World's 3Rd Largest Solar Power Producer Surpassing Japan

MENAFN - KNN India)India has emerged as the world's third-largest solar power producer, overtaking Japan in 2023, according to the Global Electricity Review 2024 by energy think tank Ember.

The country generated approximately 113 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar electricity last year, compared to Japan's 110 TWh. This marks a remarkable jump for India, which ranked ninth globally in solar generation in 2015.

Globally, solar energy contributed 5.5% to total electricity production in 2023, while in India, solar accounted for 5.8% of total power generation.

The country also recorded the fourth-highest increase in solar output-up by 18 TWh-following China (156 TWh), the US (33 TWh), and Brazil (22 TWh). Together, these four countries were responsible for 75% of the global solar power growth last year.

India's solar journey has seen tremendous growth over the past decade. From 2015 to 2023, its solar power generation increased more than 17 times, while global solar output grew over sixfold in the same period.

Solar remained the fastest-growing electricity source globally for the 19th consecutive year, with capacity additions surpassing coal by more than two times.

As of mid-2025, India's installed solar capacity stands at 116 GW (gigawatts). Between April 2024 and March 2025, the country generated 144 TWh of solar energy, a notable rise from 115.97 TWh the year before.

This growth aligns with India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, half of which is expected to come from solar sources.

This milestone highlights India's commitment to clean energy and its ambition to reduce carbon emissions under the Paris Agreement.

Projects like the Bhadla Solar Park and global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance have played a key role in this progress.

(KNN Bureau)