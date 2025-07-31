Stablecoin Linked To Ruble Handles Transfers Exceeding $40 Billion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new ruble-backed cryptocurrency called A7A5 has been making headlines after it processed more than $40 billion in transfers, according to blockchain research firm Elliptic. The sudden jump in transactions, especially in July, has drawn global attention because the coin is being linked to Russia's efforts to sidestep Western sanctions and keep cross-border trade moving despite strict financial barriers.

Major crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) , will be watching how authorities respond to this revelation about the new stablecoin since its use appears to be a workaround to existing

