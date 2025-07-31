Greenenergybreaks - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Names Ross R. Bhappu President Effective August 4

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) , a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements and critical minerals, has appointed Ross R. Bhappu as President effective August 4, 2025, as part of its long-term succession plan. Mark S. Chalmers will continue as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Bhappu brings more than 35 years of mining and private equity experience, including nearly 25 years with Resource Capital Funds, where he specialized in project evaluation, development, finance and acquisitions in the mining and minerals sector. Chalmers said Bhappu's technical and financial expertise will strengthen the leadership team as Energy Fuels advances its uranium and rare earth initiatives.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth element products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three (3) additional heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its heavy mineral sands operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol“UUUU,” and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“EFR.” For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN