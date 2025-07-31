Miningnewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Begins 10,000-Tonne Bulk Sample At Dominion Creek Gold-Silver Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) has commenced work on its 10,000-tonne bulk sample at the Dominion Creek Mineral Project in British Columbia, where it holds a 75% economic interest. The Company has completed site preparations, including installation of a 14-man camp, bridge construction, equipment mobilization and roadwork, with extraction scheduled to begin following road improvements expected to conclude by August 10. Nicola received a draft permit in March to extract 10,000 tonnes of high-grade gold and silver ore from Dominion, where earlier surface and chip samples returned assays of 62.1 g/t Au and 320 g/t Ag along with significant lead and zinc values. CEO Peter Espig said the launch marks the culmination of years of work and underscores growing support for small high-grade projects in BC from First Nations, local communities and provincial ministries.

Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

