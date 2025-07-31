403
Qatar Welcomes Announcements By Canada And Malta Prime Ministers To Recognize State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement by HE Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta Dr. Robert Abela regarding their countries' intention to recognize the State of Palestine, considering these announcements to be positive steps that align with international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and a significant support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination and establish their independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement on Thursday that these decisions are in line with the consensus reached by the countries participating in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which supports a roadmap aimed at increasing international recognition of the State of Palestine.
The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps, reflecting their commitment to international law and support for the historical and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people on their national land.
