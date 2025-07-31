Unlocking Global Opportunities: NVBDC Launches Export Webinar To Help Veteran-Owned Businesses Go Global

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On July 24, 2025, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) launched a groundbreaking initiative to expand the global footprint of Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs). The live webinar, Unlocking Global Opportunities, kicked off NVBDC's global trade platform-an ambitious effort that goes beyond certification to help veterans take their businesses across borders.For more than a decade, NVBDC has led the way in ensuring SD/VOBs have access to the $122 billion supplier diversity marketplace, partnering with over 200 corporations committed to doing business with certified veteran suppliers. Now, NVBDC is extending that mission by actively helping certified businesses break into international trade-unlocking new revenue streams and long-term growth through exports.“This is not just about exporting goods-it's about exporting leadership, discipline, and innovation,” said NVBDC Founder & CEO Keith King.“Veteran-owned businesses have what it takes to lead in international markets. We're here to make sure they get the access and support they deserve.”A Commanding KickoffThe session was introduced by Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Miller, President of NVBDC, who welcomed attendees and emphasized that this initiative is the natural evolution of NVBDC's mission to empower veteran entrepreneurs.“Veteran business owners bring a sense of mission, resilience, and integrity to everything they do,” said General Miller.“With the right guidance and global support, there is no limit to what they can accomplish. NVBDC is proud to stand at the forefront of helping them rise to that potential.”The webinar highlighted that while NVBDC remains committed to building access to domestic supplier pipelines, its evolving partnerships with federal agencies are now opening doors globally-providing certified SD/VOBs with real-world export education, financing tools, matchmaking support, and international connections.Featured Experts Empowering the Export JourneyAttendees heard from a dynamic panel of trade and export finance professionals who are working hand-in-hand with NVBDC to support veteran businesses ready to go global:Anthony Sargis, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce – Sargis leads the VetsGoGlobal initiative, connecting VOBs to the U.S. Commercial Service's international resources.“Our VetsGoGlobal initiative was designed to empower the veteran business community by providing export guidance and support for U.S. goods and services,” he said.Brian Beams, Director, Global Financial Services Team, U.S. Department of Commerce – A co-founder of VetsGoGlobal, Beams helps firms navigate commercial diplomacy, compliance, and international business development.Miguel Peñaloza, Export Finance Manager, SBA – Miguel shared how SBA export loan programs can fund equipment purchases, working capital, and international expansion for SD/VOBs.Jonathan Brady, Senior Business Development Officer, EXIM Bank – Brady explained how EXIM's financial tools like credit insurance and buyer financing can protect veteran-owned exporters and help them scale confidently.Real Dialogue from the Front LinesThe webinar was more than a lecture-it was a dynamic, candid conversation between industry experts and veteran entrepreneurs. Attendees came prepared with real-world challenges and questions, sparking in-depth discussions on topics such as exporting to countries like Russia and Azerbaijan, securing private capital for large international orders, overcoming Facility Clearance Level (FCL) barriers in Department of Defense and corporate contracts, and identifying the right partners in global markets. Participants also explored how NVBDC certification plays a role in international trade. Veteran-owned businesses from a wide range of industries-including coffee, energy storage, logistics, and consulting-actively engaged in the dialogue, demonstrating a strong interest and clear demand for ongoing education and support in navigating the global marketplace.Anthony Sargis delivered an in-depth overview of the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service, a division of the Department of Commerce, highlighting how veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses can leverage its extensive resources to succeed globally. The Commercial Service offers a suite of valuable tools, including international buyer matchmaking, Gold Key Services for in-country meetings with vetted partners, initial market checks, virtual partner introductions, and due diligence reports. Businesses can also access tariff tools, country commercial guides, eCommerce optimization support, and participate in trade missions and promotional events to increase visibility with global buyers. With over 100 offices across the U.S. and representation in more than 70 embassies and consulates worldwide, the Commercial Service provides unmatched access and support. Certified SD/VOBs that meet the 51% U.S. Content Rule are eligible for these services, allowing them to accelerate international growth with trusted guidance and connections.Financing Global Growth: SBA and EXIM BankMiguel Peñaloza detailed the SBA's export loan options-tailored specifically for small businesses looking to finance overseas contracts and operations. SBA's support can help certified veteran-owned businesses manage long-term risk while expanding confidently.Jonathan Brady emphasized EXIM's commitment to small businesses, noting that 90% of its transactions support emerging exporters. Whether it's protecting against buyer nonpayment or offering working capital, EXIM ensures U.S. businesses-especially veteran-owned ones-remain competitive in a crowded global arena.NVBDC: From Certification to Global AccelerationAs NVBDC President General Dick Miller noted in his opening remarks, this webinar wasn't a standalone session-it was the launch of a new chapter in veteran business development.“Veteran business owners are among the most driven, ethical, and capable entrepreneurs in the country,” said Miller.“Now it's time to make sure the world knows it.”Mark Your Calendar – Next Webinar: September 9, 2025If you missed this first session, don't worry – another opportunity is coming!Join us for Part 2 of Unlocking Global Opportunities on Monday, September 9, 2025. The next webinar will go deeper into tools, case studies, and advanced export planning. Whether you're just getting started or ready to grow your international sales, you don't want to miss this.NVBDC-certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) now have expanded access to both domestic and international markets. Through strategic partnerships with the U.S. Commercial Service, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, certified veteran-owned businesses are gaining the export support and real opportunities they need to grow globally. While the $122 billion supplier diversity marketplace provides a strong foundation, global trade represents the next frontier. NVBDC is not only opening doors-we're walking through them alongside our certified businesses, ensuring they have the tools, connections, and support to succeed. Your global journey starts here.If you're a veteran entrepreneur ready to explore global markets, NVBDC and our federal and corporate partners are ready to help.Register for the next webinar: nvbdc/eventsVeterans built to serve are now built to scale. Let's go global-together./supplier-diversity/unlocking-global-opportunities-nvbdc-launches-export-webinar-to-help-veteran-owned-businesses-go-global/

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.