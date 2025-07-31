No Such Category As 'Suspicious Voters' Under Representation Of The People Act, Says Law Minister In RS
The response was in reference to a query by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, who had asked whether“suspicious voters” had cast votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Law Minister responded that the ECI had made it clear there is no such classification in law.
The Election Commission, in an earlier statement on June 24, cited factors like rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, youth attaining voting age, non-reporting of deaths, and the possible inclusion of foreign illegal immigrants as reasons prompting a special revision of the voter list.
The purpose, it said, was to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll.
Suman also asked whether Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be tampered with.
Meghwal replied that the Election Commission has affirmed that election results cannot be manipulated through EVMs.
Moreover, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha raised a question on the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID cards.
In response, the Law Ministry clarified that as per the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, Electoral Registration Officers are empowered to request Aadhaar numbers from voters on a voluntary basis for identity verification.
The ECI had launched the Aadhaar collection drive via instructions issued on July 4, 2022, with the programme beginning August 1, 2022, across all states and union territories. However, the Ministry clarified that the actual linking of Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Cards has not yet started.
These clarifications aim to reaffirm public trust in the electoral process, especially amid scrutiny of voter rolls, identity verification methods, and the reliability of voting technology, say officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment