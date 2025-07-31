Encore Mesa Spirit RV Resort Named 'Mega Park Of The Year' By Arizona OHA
The annual AZOHA Park of the Year Awards celebrate RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service, and industry involvement. The Mega Park of the Year recognition is awarded to parks with 501 or more sites and was presented to the manager of Encore Mesa Spirit, Mary McVeigh, by AZOHA President Wendy Bykofsky.
"Mesa Spirit offers something unique for all guests who stay with us, but mostly it's the friendly culture, convenient location, and all of our fabulous amenities that bring guests back every year," said McVeigh. "To be recognized by the AZOHA with the Mega Park of the Year award makes our whole Encore team feel very proud. This award acknowledges the tremendous effort that our Mesa Spirit staff puts into ensuring our guests have a wonderfully relaxing and positive experience when visiting our resort."
About Encore and Thousand Trails
Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising over 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit ThousandTrails .
