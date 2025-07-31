Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Sees Is Predicted To Surge During The Forecast Period (20252034) With New Treatment Innovations And Expanding Research Spending Delveinsight

New York, USA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Sees is Predicted to Surge During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) with New Treatment Innovations and Expanding Research Spending | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market for chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as JOURNAVX, Adezunap, Cebranopadol, and others, and healthcare spending in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market size is expected to grow positively by 2034.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

In the United States, the prevalence of diabetic peripheral neuropathy among adolescents with type 1 diabetes was reported at 8.2% , indicating that neuropathic complications can emerge early in the disease course, even within a relatively young population.

Prominent companies, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Tris Pharma, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy drugs. Some of the key chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy therapies in the pipeline include JOURNAVX (Suzetrigine), Adezunap (AP707), Cebranopadol (TRN-228) , and others. These novel chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy therapies are anticipated to enter the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Overview

Chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy is a long-lasting condition, often described as burning or stabbing, that arises from nerve damage caused by diabetes. It commonly affects the legs and feet, leading to a substantial decline in quality of life and hindering daily activities.

The condition's development is largely influenced by metabolic and vascular dysfunctions, such as increased levels of sorbitol and fructose, the buildup of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), heightened oxidative stress from reactive oxygen species, and activation of protein kinase C-which collectively contribute to nerve injury in diabetic individuals.

Diagnosing this type of chronic pain can be difficult. It is frequently underrecognized, particularly in the early or less severe stages, due to the subjective nature of pain perception and the absence of a clear-cut diagnostic test. Its symptoms often resemble those of other types of neuropathy, and inconsistent pain reporting among patients further complicates accurate diagnosis.





Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market

The therapeutic approach to managing chronic pain from painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) is gradually shifting, integrating both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. Commonly used first-line drugs include anticonvulsants, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and tricyclic antidepressants, while opioids such as tapentadol are typically reserved for more severe cases.

Complementary non-drug treatments like physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and cognitive-behavioral therapy enhance the overall effectiveness of care. However, many patients still experience suboptimal pain relief, underscoring the need for continued research into innovative therapies that target specific pain pathways to achieve better safety, efficacy, and long-term outcomes in PDN management.

In August 2012, NUCYNTA was approved for treating neuropathic pain linked to diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), representing a notable milestone in diabetic pain care. This centrally acting analgesic introduced a dual mechanism of action specifically designed to address the complex nature of neuropathic pain in DPN.

NUCYNTA (Tapentadol ER) is a synthetic, centrally acting analgesic indicated for severe, chronic pain requiring long-term opioid therapy when alternative treatments are insufficient. While its full mechanism of action is not completely defined, preclinical research suggests it works through a combination of mu-opioid receptor (MOR) agonism and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition (NRI).

Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Emerging Drugs and Companies

The treatment landscape for chronic painful diabetic neuropathy is evolving swiftly, with several pharmaceutical companies pushing forward new therapeutic candidates. Key companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (JOURNAVX), Tris Pharma (Cebranopadol), Apurano Pharmaceuticals (Adezunap), and others are at the forefront, dedicating significant efforts to develop innovative solutions for this challenging condition. Their continued R&D initiatives highlight a rising commitment to enhancing treatment options for patients grappling with the persistent pain of diabetic neuropathy.

Suzetrigine (also known as VX-548) is an oral, non-opioid drug developed for managing pain, particularly in conditions such as painful diabetic neuropathy. It works by selectively blocking the voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.8, a crucial mediator in the transmission of pain signals through peripheral nerves. In 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals made significant progress in its clinical program by launching pivotal Phase III trials of suzetrigine for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), marking a key advancement in the development of novel pain therapies.

Adezunap , developed by Apurano Pharmaceuticals, is an experimental medication formulated as a sublingual (oromucosal) spray using nano-technology. Based on THC, it is designed for enhanced absorption and quick onset of action. Adezunap functions as a cannabinoid CB1 receptor agonist, targeting the endocannabinoid system to reduce pain transmission. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical trials for chronic painful diabetic polyneuropathy, reflecting ongoing efforts to evaluate its therapeutic effectiveness in this area.

Cebranopadol is a novel investigational agent that acts as a dual agonist at both the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor and the μ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor. This dual mechanism allows it to modulate distinct pain pathways, offering potential benefits for treating moderate-to-severe pain and opioid use disorder (OUD). Encouraging clinical outcomes have been observed in diabetic neuropathic pain, with a favorable safety profile. According to the latest company pipeline, cebranopadol is in Phase II/III trials for chronic neuropathic pain and has successfully completed Phase II studies in diabetic neuropathy, showing promising efficacy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy therapies are poised to transform the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Dynamics

The chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The market for chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy is driven by a growing global diabetic population , increasing awareness of neuropathic complications , and the rising demand for non-opioid pain management options . As diabetes prevalence surges, particularly in aging populations and low-to-middle-income countries, the incidence of PDN is also escalating. This has prompted heightened clinical focus on effective and sustained pain relief.

Additionally, advancements in novel mechanisms of action , such as sodium channel blockers and monoclonal antibodies, along with favorable regulatory pathways for breakthrough therapies, are further accelerating market growth. Increased patient advocacy and improved diagnostic capabilities are also contributing to earlier intervention and broader treatment adoption.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market. A major challenge lies in the complex pathophysiology of PDN , which varies significantly among patients, making it difficult to develop universally effective treatments. Additionally, current treatment options often provide only partial relief and are associated with side effects or limited tolerability , leading to low patient adherence. Regulatory hurdles and the need for long-term efficacy and safety data further delay the approval of novel therapies. Reimbursement restrictions and a lack of awareness or underdiagnosis of PDN also contribute to limited patient access and market uptake.

Moreover, chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies .