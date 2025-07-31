LOVE BROKE THROUGH: A Bold Memoir Of Redemption, Renewal, And God's Relentless Grace

Love Broke Through

Dr. Odilie M. Bagwell

If trauma spoke first, let love have the final word.

- Dr. Odilie M. Bagwell

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her debut book Love Broke Through , Dr. Odilie M. Bagwell (audiologist, coach, and now author) shares a story of ruin and redemption. Once a high-achieving professional hiding the pain of generational wounds and alcoholism, Odilie reveals how the love of God shattered every false identity she built, and led her to healing, hope, and purpose.

“I wrote this book just for you,” Odilie writes in the prologue, speaking to every person who has given up on finding love and self-acceptance.

With vivid scenes-from the day she checked into rehab to the moment she stood trembling atop a thirty-foot pole in a healing exercise called“The Jump”-Bagwell invites readers to see not just what went wrong, but how love, God's love, made it right. Each chapter ends with guided prayers, affirmations, and reflection prompts drawn from scripture, gently calling readers into a sacred space where healing begins.

From addiction to freedom, shame to redemption, this book traces a spiritual journey that redefines worth, restores identity, and reawakens joy. It is especially for those who feel stuck in cycles they never chose, or who want to believe that God's love can break through anything.

Odilie M. Bagwell Portocarrero, founder of Love Broke Through Ministries, writes as someone who has lived the story she tells. More than a decade sober, she is now devoted to helping others experience the same freedom.

Here are the details of the book:

Title: Love Broke Through

Author: Dr. Odilie M. Bagwell

Publisher: Group of AMZ Publications

Genre: Self-help / Christian Living

Language: English (Spanish edition coming soon)

Availability: Available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle

Get this book today and allow God's love to break through in your broken life.

#LoveBrokeThrough #OdilieBagwell #ChristianMemoir #FaithAndRecovery #FromShameToHealing #RedemptionStory #SacredHeartReflections #WomenOfFaith

Dr. Odilie M. Bagwell

AMZ Publication Hubs

+1 866-646-2627

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.