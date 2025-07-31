Linktrust Unveils Version 8 - A Major Leap Forward For Performance Marketing Technology

LINKTRUST-VERSION-8-LT8

After two decades in the affiliate marketing industry, LinkTrust launches LT8: a fully reimagined platform designed for precision, flexibility, and scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LinkTrust, a leader in performance marketing technology for over two decades, today announced the launch of Phase 1 of LinkTrust Version 8 (LT8) - the first major step toward a new generation of performance marketing platforms.This initial phase focuses on dramatically improving the experience for publishers and partners, the users who interact with the platform most frequently, delivering a faster, more intuitive, and more customizable environment.Key Phase 1 Enhancements.Redesigned Partner Center – A modern, streamlined interface with smoother navigation, industry leading reporting, and readiness for upcoming API integrations..Customizable dashboards & reports – Both publishers and advertisers can view tailored metrics to match their goals..External data integration – Quickly identify what's working and optimize performance with deeper insights..Faster performance & consistent design – Reduced load times and a unified look for improved usability..Simplified onboarding – Get new affiliates activated and live in minutes.Laying the Groundwork for What's NextPhase 1 of LT8 sets the foundation for upcoming enhancements and new capabilities that will roll out in future phases.“With Phase 1 of LT8, we've put a modern, flexible, and more efficient experience into the hands of publishers and partners - and this is just the beginning,” said David Antle, CEO of LinkTrust.

