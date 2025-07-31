Unified Corporate Messaging Now A Business Imperative, Say PR And IR Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New PRWeek/Notified Research Shows Comms and IR Teams Working More Closely, But Inconsistent Messaging and Tech Gaps Still Pose Risks

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , the world's only provider of fully integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications, today published a new report that uncovers how stronger IR and PR collaboration is driving better business outcomes and why teams must continue to align around critical moments, shared tools, and a unified narrative to realize their full potential.

In The Comms-IR Relationship: High Stakes, Higher Expectations , leaders at major corporations shared that while teamwork has improved in recent years, IR and PR pros must continue to break down silos outside of typical cycles and events – combining insights and messaging – to create a true strategic advantage, build trust, and deliver a consistent story to all stakeholders.

“Corporate communications teams are under more pressure than ever. With economic uncertainty, rising internal expectations, and the impact of AI, companies are being asked to say more, faster, and with total alignment,” said Adam Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at Notified.“Our research shows that while IR and PR leaders see the value of collaboration, and the relationship is indeed getting stronger, many still face missed opportunities and technology gaps that hold them back from telling impactful capital narratives.”

A Partnership That's Truly Strengthened - 69% of respondents said relationships have improved over the past two years, and teams rated current collaboration at 8.2/10 with 55% meeting weekly.

The Most Critical Moments for Collaboration - 79% of respondents identified financial reporting and earnings announcements as the most important moments for cross-functional collaboration, considerably outranking other high-stakes situations like investor activism or M&A activity.

Opportunities for Unified Technology - While IR pros ranked market intelligence platforms highest and communications teams prioritized media monitoring, both functions essentially track stakeholder sentiment and market perception – suggesting missed opportunities for integrated platforms and data that serve both audiences while driving further collaboration. The Greatest Risk: Message Fragmentation - Leaders consistently cited inconsistent messaging as the primary threat from poor collaboration. As one executive noted: "Divergent storytelling creates investor confusion and undermines credibility across all stakeholders."



“When top industry leaders collaborate on anything, it's always wise to pay attention to the results of that collaboration,” said Gideon Fidelzeid, VP and Editorial Director of Custom at PRWeek.“The relationship comms has with other departments is always a focal point, though that partnership with IR has not always gotten the attention it should. This report not only casts that necessary spotlight, but it will truly inspire and educate everyone on how to ensure it works optimally for all parties.”

