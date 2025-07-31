Statewise Welcomes Kelly Burgess As Senior Account Representative, Expanding Commitment To The IDD Provider Community

Kelly Burgess, Sr. Account Representative, Statewise

Statewise, a leading provider of purpose-built software for Medicaid agencies and providers, announces the addition of Kelly Burgess to their growing team.

- Ryan EdlichFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Statewise , a leading provider of purpose-built software for Medicaid agencies and providers, is proud to announce the addition of Kelly Burgess as Senior Account Representative. Kelly brings over seven years of experience in the intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) technology space, along with a strong personal connection to the field.Prior to joining Statewise, Kelly served as Vice President of I/DD Provider Sales at Sandata Technologies, where she led successful initiatives to improve operational efficiency and compliance for providers nationwide. Her work has been shaped not only by her professional expertise but also by a deep, personal passion: Kelly's sister receives services from a provider in Toledo, giving her unique insight into the everyday challenges and critical importance of reliable support systems for individuals with IDD.“Kelly's track record of building meaningful partnerships and delivering solutions that truly make a difference aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Ryan Edlich , VP of Growth at Statewise.“Her personal connection to the work adds an invaluable layer of empathy and drive, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the team.”At Statewise, Kelly will focus on helping providers navigate complex regulatory environments and streamline operations-so they can spend less time on paperwork and more time on what matters most: supporting individuals with IDD.About StatewiseStatewise provides intuitive, Medicaid-compliant solutions built to support home- and community-based service providers. By automating critical workflows and ensuring regulatory compliance, Statewise empowers organizations to focus on care-not paperwork.

