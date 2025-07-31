Clearwater Launches New Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Solution To Help Healthcare Organizations Reduce Cyber Risk, Strengthen Compliance, And Drive Boardroom Confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its new Enterprise Cyber Risk Management (ECRM) solution. Designed to help healthcare organizations see and manage cyber risk with greater clarity, ECRM integrates Clearwater's industry-leading OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis with a comprehensive NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0 Maturity Assessment -delivered through a single , expert-led engagement.

With ransomware attacks rising, regulatory scrutiny increasing, and cybersecurity frameworks multiplying, healthcare leaders face unprecedented complexity in understanding where risk truly lives .

"Conducting a thorough HIPAA-compliant risk analysis (and developing and implementing risk management measures to address any identified risks and vulnerabilities) is even more necessary as sophisticated cyberattacks increase,"

-Office for Civil Rights Director Paula M. Stannard in a July 23 announcement of OCR's latest ransomware enforcement action.

Clearwater's ECRM solution cuts through the noise, delivering actionable insight and a defensible roadmap that aligns with the HIPAA Security Rule's Risk Analysis requirement, 405(d) HICP, the HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals, and NIST CSF 2.0.

"Healthcare organizations are investing in cybersecurity-but many still lack a clear view of what matters most and where to focus," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Our new ECRM solution empowers leaders with comprehensive visibility into their risk landscape while also mapping to multiple frameworks. The solution is backed by proven methodology, deep healthcare expertise, and the industry's most advanced healthcare specific risk management platform."

A Unified, Strategic Approach to Managing Cyber Risk

Clearwater's new ECRM solution streamlines cybersecurity strategy through a single, tech-enabled process powered by the IRM|Pro® platform and guided by expert consultants. By uniting risk analysis and maturity assessment into one engagement, ECRM helps healthcare organizations:



Identify and prioritize real risks at the system and asset level

Benchmark cybersecurity performance across peer organizations

Translate technical findings into actionable insights for boards, regulators, and investors Align compliance and cyber strategies with evolving regulatory expectations

Unlike traditional maturity assessments or siloed risk reports, ECRM provides dynamic dashboards and risk-response guidance that evolves with the organization.

Key Features and Benefits of Clearwater's new ECRM Solution:



OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis – Gain actionable risk insights aligned to OCR's 9 required elements with granularity of analysis at the information system/asset-level

NIST CSF 2.0 Maturity Model – Measure performance across all categories and track progress over time

Cross-Framework Mapping – Seamlessly align to HIPAA Security Rule, 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices, HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals, and NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 in one unified model

Interactive Reports Dashboards – Dynamic reporting on risk, maturity, and remediation priorities, as well as "OCR-Ready" Reports

Expert-Guided Risk Response – Consultant-led prioritization and Board-ready reporting Comparative Analytics – Benchmark against industry peers using healthcare's most comprehensive cyber risk dataset

Trusted by the Industry and Proven in the Field

Clearwater's OCR-Quality Risk Analysis methodology has been accepted in 100% of the OCR investigations where it's been submitted including to address Corrective Action Plans and Resolution Agreements. Clearwater's risk analysis consulting services – powered by IRM|Pro® -- are trusted by leading health systems, rural hospitals, digital health innovators, and private equity-backed physician groups nationwide.

To learn more, visit , and for a deep dive on Clearwater's approach, register for our OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis Working Lab that begins August 6:

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their missions. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Clearwater

