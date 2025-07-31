BIC: Release And Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Release and availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report Clichy, France – July 31st, 2025 The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report of Société BIC (Paris: BB) was released and is now available on BIC's website on this link . Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

Investor Relations

Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025 Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

