Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Adam J. Schell Opens Nebraska Spine + Pain Center Satellite Clinic At CHI Health St. Mary's In Nebraska City


2025-07-31 11:31:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OMAHA, Neb., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is pleased to announce that board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Adam J. Schell opens a new satellite clinic on August 12th, 2025. The new clinic is located inside of CHI Health St. Mary's, located at 1301 Grundman Boulevard, Nebraska City, Nebraska 68410.

Dr. Schell brings over a decade of expertise specializing in both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for spinal disorders including stenosis, scoliosis, pinched nerves, herniated disks, and spinal trauma. His care philosophy focuses on customized, evidence-based approaches designed to relieve pain and restore function.

"I am honored to expand my practice into Nebraska City," said Dr. Schell. "This satellite clinic enables us to better serve patients in the region, offering comprehensive spine care closer to home."

The clinic offers full-service spine care, including consultations, diagnostics, and treatment planning. Patients benefit from state-of-the-art onsite imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI) and personalized care plans delivered in partnership with local providers.

About Nebraska Spine + Pain Center

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for pain in the neck and back throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is the region's leading spine health network, delivering comprehensive care with a team of fellowship-trained physicians and specialists.

For appointments or referrals:
Contact Nebraska Spine + Pain Center at (402) 496‐0404 or request an appointment online at nespine/appointments.

Media Contact:
Zach Peters
Marketing Coordinator
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
Phone: (402) 496-0404
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nebraska Spine + Pain Center

