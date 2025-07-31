Dr. Adam J. Schell Opens Nebraska Spine + Pain Center Satellite Clinic At CHI Health St. Mary's In Nebraska City
OMAHA, Neb., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is pleased to announce that board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Adam J. Schell opens a new satellite clinic on August 12th, 2025. The new clinic is located inside of CHI Health St. Mary's, located at 1301 Grundman Boulevard, Nebraska City, Nebraska 68410.
Dr. Schell brings over a decade of expertise specializing in both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for spinal disorders including stenosis, scoliosis, pinched nerves, herniated disks, and spinal trauma. His care philosophy focuses on customized, evidence-based approaches designed to relieve pain and restore function.
"I am honored to expand my practice into Nebraska City," said Dr. Schell. "This satellite clinic enables us to better serve patients in the region, offering comprehensive spine care closer to home."
The clinic offers full-service spine care, including consultations, diagnostics, and treatment planning. Patients benefit from state-of-the-art onsite imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI) and personalized care plans delivered in partnership with local providers.
About Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for pain in the neck and back throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is the region's leading spine health network, delivering comprehensive care with a team of fellowship-trained physicians and specialists.
For appointments or referrals:
Contact Nebraska Spine + Pain Center at (402) 496‐0404 or request an appointment online at nespine/appointments.
Media Contact:
Zach Peters
Marketing Coordinator
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
Phone: (402) 496-0404
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Nebraska Spine + Pain CenterWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment