Milliman Medinsight Names Dr. Christopher Kodama As Chief Medical Officer

SEATTLE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight®, a division of Milliman and a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics software, has named Dr. Christopher Kodama as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kodama brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical practice, executive leadership, and healthcare innovation to the Milliman MedInsight leadership team. His background is expected to further strengthen the organization's ability to deliver data-driven analytics solutions that improve outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and support informed decision-making.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Kodama to the Milliman MedInsight leadership team," said Kent Sacia, CEO of Milliman MedInsight. "Dr. Kodama is a highly accomplished healthcare executive and clinician with deep expertise in value-based care, population health, digital transformation, and leadership development. His experience will be instrumental in guiding our customers and partners through the evolving healthcare landscape and accelerating meaningful outcomes through advanced analytics."

Before joining Milliman MedInsight, Dr. Kodama led major initiatives in health system integration, accountable care organization (ACO) development, and performance improvement. As the founding President and CEO of Embright, he established a clinically integrated network serving more than 100,000 lives. At MultiCare Health System, he oversaw the launch of both commercial and Medicare Shared Savings ACOs encompassing more than 3,500 providers.

"I am honored to join Milliman MedInsight, an organization known for its commitment to reliable, data-driven healthcare solutions," Dr. Kodama said. "I am energized by Milliman MedInsight's company culture, and look forward to contributing to sustainable healthcare transformation while partnering with our customers to solve today's most complex challenges."

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

SOURCE Milliman MedInsight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED