NY-Based Musician Mike Di Lorenzo Unveils A New Soulful Smooth Jazz Album 'Modern Times'

Mike Di Lorenzo - Modern Times

Featuring standout vocal collaborations with Sonna Rele and Anna Moore, Modern Times will be available August 8th, on all major streaming platforms.

- Best Smooth JazzNEWFOUNDLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Times is the new full-length smooth jazz album by keyboardist and producer Mike Di Lorenzo . Fusing elegant piano with warm soul grooves and lush arrangements, the album explores themes of love, nostalgia, and upbeat positivity through a modern lens.Featuring standout vocal performances by Sonna Rele (Disney, Ne-Yo) and Anna Moore, this collection moves between soulful ballads and urban jazz textures - perfect for radio, curated playlists, or late-night listening.Following a string of celebrated releases that have included recording with Joel Kibble from the 10-time Grammy winning group "Take 6" has earned him praise for his elegant musicianship and genre-blending flair, Modern Times captures Di Lorenzo and company at their creative peak. The album effortlessly blends elements of jazz, soul, R&B, and up and downtempo electronica, creating a beautiful soundscape that's both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition.Drawing from his rich background in R&B, Latin jazz, and pop fusion, Modern Times the instrumental title track which stands out for its melodic clarity and feel good vibe has already amassed over 500,000 streams since its recent release in March as a single.“Modern Times is about navigating the rhythm of today with the heart of yesterday,” says Di Lorenzo.“Working with Sonna and Anna always bring fresh energy and emotion to the music that makes this album feel truly alive.”British singer Sonna Rele, known for her work with major artists and her Disney-featured vocals, brings a cinematic elegance to tracks like "Let It Flow" which also includes an unplugged version on the album. Meanwhile, Anna Moore continues to lend her soulful voice to tracks such as "Glad It Happened To Me" and "I Was Only Dreaming", weaving stories of hope and positivity. With lush arrangements, infectious grooves, and a sophisticated touch, Modern Times proves once again why Mike Di Lorenzo and company remains a vital voice in contemporary jazz. There are great musical contributions from Frank Elmo on tenor and soprano saxophones, Iajhi Hampden on drums and beautiful percussion textures throughout the album provided by 5-time Emmy Winner Emiden Rivera.From Sonna's reflective calm of“Let It Flow” to the urban pulse to Anna's“Glad It Happened To Me, the album is both a sophisticated listening experience and a heartfelt narrative of modern-day life. Di Lorenzo's touch on the keys is subtle yet commanding, offering jazz fans and casual listeners alike a smooth ride through soundscapes that feel at once nostalgic yet modern. Whether it's the smoky ambiance of a late-night lounge or the cool drive along a city skyline, Modern Times offers the perfect soundtrack for the reflective listener, the romantic soul, and the jazz aficionado alike.

michael dilorenzo

keepthegroove

+1 973-216-6554

email us here

Preview to Modern Times

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.